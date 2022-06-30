ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

EPD: 2-car crash involving a City of Eureka truck slows traffic near Costco

By MICHAEL PATTERSON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — A two-car crash near the Costco store in Eureka has sent at least one person to the hospital just after 11:30 a.m....

Major Injury Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299 Near Weaverville

A motorcyclist crashed in Trinity County near the intersection of Hwy 299 and Little Browns Creek Road about 6:48 p.m. The CHP Traffic Incident Information Page reports this is a major injury crash. The rider, who has “major injuries to the chest” was taken to Mercy Hospital in Redding.
WEAVERVILLE, CA
Crash Impacts Traffic on West Wabash in Eureka

A little after 11:30 a.m., two vehicles collided at West Wabash and Broadway in Eureka. One vehicle rolled and was badly damaged though it was righted and quickly removed from the roadway. One lane headed west is stilled blocked as of 12:15 p.m to the popular roadway to Costco. One...
EUREKA, CA
Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Discovered Trespass Grow

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Officers from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police led by Chief Rolando Ramos were advised that the Tribe had purchased land off of Bair Road. We were asked to conduct a preliminary check of the land to ensure there were no hazardous situations that could endanger civilians.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. RACHEL BOWLER EPD Arrest or Detention VC23152(b),...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

U.S. 101 to close in July for Jacoby Creek Bridge construction

EUREKA, Calif. — U.S. 101 South close intermittently near the end of July so crews can complete the new Jacoby Creek Bridge. According to Caltrans District 1, Southbound U.S. 101 between Arcata and Eureka at the new Jacoby Creek Bridge will be fully closed on July 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, July 23. This section of the highway will close again on July 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Only Safe and Sane Fireworks Are Allowed in Humboldt County

With the 4th of July, right around the corner it is important to understand the dangers of fireworks. CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Chief Kurt McCray would like to remind everyone to have a safe holiday, considering the safety of themselves and those around them. Every year...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

No Needles at New Site, Says HACHR

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Fireworks Festival is Back!

Press release from the Fortuna Fireworks Festival:. After a two year break because COVID happened, WE. ARE. BACK!!! FFF is ready to light up the night sky with Pyro Spectacular and we are bringing back the family fun event with the biggest outdoor dance party on the North Coast!. Fortuna...
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Fortuna Firework Festival returns after two years

FORTUNA, Calif. — Fortuna is sparking up this Sunday with a firework festival to celebrate Independence Day in Newburg Park. The festival begins at 5:30 p.m. and a firework show will take place when it gets dark. There are plenty of activities to enjoy, from live music, food and shopping.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Zootini Event for 21 and Over at the Sequoia Park Zoo

Press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation:. Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation are excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the most unique fundraiser in Humboldt County,. 15th Annual Zootini! Limited tickets available for this reduced capacity in-person Zoo event. Purchase tickets online at sequoiaparkzoo.net or...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Judith John, 1949-2022

Judith Marlene John peacefully passed on June 21, 2022 at her home she shared with the love of her life Jim, her sister Patty, nephew David and her loving fur-babies. Judy was born to George Keisner Sr. and Madeline Bowie Keisner in Eureka, California on April 26, 1949. She was born into a family of 10. Judy loved spending time with her sisters and was apart of the Mingos pool team. As a teenager she attended and graduated from Eureka high school. Judy had many jobs as an adult and teen years. She worked as a packer at Eureka fisheries, and the icehouse, as well as bartending in Washington for years. She had a lot of hobbies such as playing pool, going to the stock car races with her family, playing bingo with her granddaughters and sisters, attending Merv George concerts dancing the night away with her sisters as well as loving to spend time at the casino with her sisters, children and family.
EUREKA, CA
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in Eureka, Humboldt County, California

Discover the best hotels in Eureka, Humboldt County, California including Best Western Plus Humboldt Bay Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Eureka, an IHG Hotel, Carter House Inns, Inn at 2nd & C, Best Western Plus Bayshore Inn, Carter House Inns, Eureka Inn Trademark Collection Wyndham, Town House Motel - Historic Old Town, Red Lion Hotel Eureka, Comfort Inn Humboldt Bay.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

