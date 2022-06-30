EPD: 2-car crash involving a City of Eureka truck slows traffic near Costco

Judith Marlene John peacefully passed on June 21, 2022 at her home she shared with the love of her life Jim, her sister Patty, nephew David and her loving fur-babies. Judy was born to George Keisner Sr. and Madeline Bowie Keisner in Eureka, California on April 26, 1949. She was born into a family of 10. Judy loved spending time with her sisters and was apart of the Mingos pool team. As a teenager she attended and graduated from Eureka high school. Judy had many jobs as an adult and teen years. She worked as a packer at Eureka fisheries, and the icehouse, as well as bartending in Washington for years. She had a lot of hobbies such as playing pool, going to the stock car races with her family, playing bingo with her granddaughters and sisters, attending Merv George concerts dancing the night away with her sisters as well as loving to spend time at the casino with her sisters, children and family.

