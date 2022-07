Batman: Fortress is a compelling series for anyone tired of continuity, or who wants to see Batman face a threat where the stakes seem higher than ever. Gary Whitta and Darick Robertson set up a scenario where an unknown alien threat is messing with Earth and all the spacefaring heroes are nowhere to be seen. The first issue showed how the series not only feels cinematic, but can take big swings too. In Batman: The Fortress #2, out today, those big swings take center stage as Batman and the Justice League take the fight against the alien threat.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO