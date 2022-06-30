ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

I Feel Like We’re Missing Something – Are There Really Only 7 Regions in Idaho?

By Nate Bird
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems like Idaho is an anomaly or some sort of glitch in the matrix. Despite the fact that we are most definitely an actual location on Earth, there are people who don’t believe Idaho exists. Even among those who live in Idaho, there are differences in opinions about geographical...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Why July 3rd is so Special to All Idahoans

Today is July 3rd, the day before celebrating our nation's independence. Today is also known as Idaho Day, when the Gem State became the 43rd state in the union. Idahoans near and far have taken time to celebrate our great state. There is a native pride in Idahoans regardless of whether or not you were born in the Gem State.President Benjamin Harrison was the president who allowed Idaho to become a state on this day in 1890. The president visited the former Idaho territory and planted a tree to celebrate the occasion. The Idaho Territory was created by President Abraham Lincoln during our nation's most challenging time, the Civil War. Many Idaho historians believe Lincoln had a particular affinity for the land that would one day become our home.
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Grizzly bears in North Idaho blamed for several attacks on livestock

Bears in North Idaho killed two pigs and four goats in a series of livestock attacks in late June near the Canadian border. The first attack occurred in Good Grief in Boundary County, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release. The second and third attacks occurred near Elmira in Bonner County.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
104.3 WOW Country

Aerial Fireworks Are Illegal in Idaho, So Why Are They For Sale?

We welcome you again to the fireworks season where dogs, people, and otherwise law-abiding citizens lose their minds as ordinary Idahoans become law breakers. Every year we see the hardworking entrepreneurs that man the numerous fireworks stands throughout every parking lot, roadside stand, or back of a truck along a deserted road selling us any fireworks that we like.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Region#Southern Idaho#Geographical#Fish#South Central Idaho
104.3 WOW Country

See Photos of Some Creepy Native Idaho Bugs

My son and I found this unique and fun looking leaf bug hanging out on our front door. We carefully caught it in his little bug aquarium with some leaves and sticks and kept it for 1 night. We then let it out in the backyard the next day. The bug was fine we got to see it up close and personal for an evening and let it go back on its way. We were fascinated by the leaf like veins and tiny little suction cupped feet.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Construction Begins on Nation’s Larges Research Dairy Near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction of the largest research dairy in the United States got underway with a groundbreaking on Thursday near Rupert. According to the University of Idaho, the $22.5 million Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (Idaho CAFE) will operate as a full size dairy with around 2,000 cows on 640 acres. The Idaho CAFE will operate between three counties with the dairy in Minidoka County, an education and outreach center in Jerome County, and collaborative food science programs with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls County. "Idaho CAFE will conduct research and deliver education to support a sustainable future for Idaho’s dairies, livestock operations, crop production and food processing industries. The center will link research, education and outreach in a public-private partnership to support the state of Idaho, generate jobs and support economic progress," according to the U of I in a statement released in May. The Idaho CAFE has received support from a number of sources including the food manufacturer Chobani which committed $1 million earlier this year to help with construction of the facility. Construction of the first phase of the dairy is expected to be complete in 2023.
RUPERT, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Average Income Is…Actually Good?

No matter where you look, if you look up "money" or "income" on the internet, the results as of late aren't spectacular. It's hard out here in these streets for most people. That is, unless, you live in Idaho. Let us explain. Idaho's minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour....
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Glitch
eastidahonews.com

Property tax scam targeting Idaho homeowners

BOISE (KIVI) – The Idaho Attorney General’s office and Idaho State Tax Commission are warning Idahoans about a new scam targeting Idaho homeowners. If you received a flyer asking you to call an 800-number for free help, it’s a scam and Idaho officials are warning you not to fall for it and to protect your personal information.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

NO MORE ISOLATION: New Idaho law guarantees patients can receive visits

BOISE — Under a brand-new Idaho law, patients in Idaho hospitals, nursing homes or other facilities now have a right to visits from designated “essential caregivers” — even when visitation is otherwise restricted. The move came in reaction to the state’s experience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many sick or dying patients couldn’t receive visitors at all, leaving the patients lonely and their families heartbroken. It’s one...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Get a Laugh at Idaho’s Expense with These Jokes

It's national Joke day tomorrow and I thought it would be fun to look back at some Idaho inspired jokes. Some funny, some corny, some just plain dumb. Enjoy. If Idaho had its own space program, what would be the name of the first satellite? Spudnik (MSN.com.) “Idaho has raised...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Fish and Game rescues 5-foot long sturgeon from Blackfoot canal

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Idaho is a Good State to Road Trip Through this Summer

School is out, the weather is warm, and summer is time to jump in the car and take a trip. Yes, gas prices are high, but is that going to stop you from taking a good ole fashion family road trip? Seeing the country, driving across state after state, and enjoying the many hours in the car are often some of the best memories from childhood and life. Short day trips, weekend trips, or cross country, all have their memories and moments to make them special. When road-tripping across the country, what states are the best and which ones do you dread the most?
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Power files Customer Generation Study

At the direction of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), Idaho Power has filed a study analyzing the benefits and costs of on-site customer generation within the company’s service area. The post Idaho Power files Customer Generation Study appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Poised for Another Record State Budget Surplus

The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus. State budget analysts are projecting that the state ended fiscal year 2022 on Thursday with a surplus of about $1.3 billion, Idaho Division of Financial Management Director Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday. State budget officials will likely know the exact figure on about July 20, after the state closes the books and completes year end transfers and bookkeeping work.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy