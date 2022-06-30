First Responders Save 11-Month-Old Baby From Drowning

Photo courtesy Surf City Police

SURF CITY – An 11-month-old infant who was drowning was saved thanks to first responders and family friend who performed CPR, police said.

On June 29 around 12:45 p.m., officers for the Surf City Police Department received a reported regarding a 11-month-old drowning victim with CPR in progress.

Police said before officers arrived, a family friend had performed CPR on the victim. Ptl. Costabile, Ptl. Boyne and Sptl. Cusick arrived and the infant was laying on their back, breathing and crying. They assumed care and positioned the infant to allow the baby to expel excess water it ingested and/or aspirated. First aid members also arrived on scene to assist.

Police said the infant’s condition continued to improve while officers and EMS members were providing emergency care.

Surf City EMS, along with paramedic units, brought the child to a waiting helicopter for transfer to a trauma center.