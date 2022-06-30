ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Holiday Weekend Will Feel Like Summer

By WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecast updated on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 6:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear, warm and humid. Low 70°. Wind: S 4-9 mph. Friday: Sunny and hot, with higher humidity. High 90-91° inland with temps. around 77° PM near the beaches. Wind: S 8-17...

WBOC

Feeling Like Summer

Forecast updated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 72-73°. Wind: S 5-12 mph. Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and hot, with high humidity. Widely scattered to scattered PM storms about (40% risk at any one spot). High 90-92° inland with temps. around 77° PM near the beaches. Wind: SW 12-20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Severe storms Saturday in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated July 1, 7:35 p.m.) July starts with hot temperatures, humidity and thunderstorms. After Friday afternoon and evening storms, a couple pop-up showers are possible early in the night. After midnight, it will be mostly dry. Saturday will be another hot, steamy and stormy day with...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

47 ABC Weather Watcher celebrates engagement

DELMARVA – One of 47 ABC’s very own Weather Watchers got engaged recently. Ed Wessells and his partner Silas Kirkpatrick are tying the knot. Ed is our Weather Watcher out of Chincoteague. We want to hear about your good news- just email newsroom@47abc-dot-com.
RELATIONSHIPS
WMDT.com

Local veterinarian provides tips to keep pets safe amid 4th of July boom

DELMARVA – As Delmarva prepares for the holiday festivities this weekend, we checked in with a local vet on why its important to make sure your pets stay safe with regard to the fireworks. Dr. Marianne Bailey with Queenstown Veterinary Hospital says fireworks can cause pets major anxiety and...
PETS
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
delaware.gov

Emergency Sirens Test on Tuesday, July 5

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The 37 sirens located within ten miles of the Salem/Hope Creek (New Jersey) plants will be activated for three to five minutes. The siren tests will be followed by a test message of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on local radio stations.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to the July Fourth weekend in Delaware

July Fourth – a day filled with BBQs, backyard cornhole, and beach trips – is just around the corner. With travel agencies expecting around 12% of the state’s population to pack up and head out on vacation, here’s what to know about Independence Day in the First State: Travel AAA Mid-Atlantic expects 116,000 Delawareans to travel at least 50 miles ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Casino boat sunk off Delaware shore becomes latest addition to artificial reef

The Texas Star, a 180-foot-long one-time casino boat, is settling on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean about 16.5 miles off the Delaware coast. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) sank the boat on Wednesday afternoon. “With [the] sinking of the Texas Star on Redbird Reef,...
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Crab Prices Not Rising as Quickly as Rest of Economy

TRAPPE, Md. - Inflation is taking a bigger bite out of everyone's budget on this Fourth of July holiday compared to last year. But for a Maryland delicacy like blue crab, which is already pretty expensive, suppliers say crab prices are not much more expensive than last year. "[Prices are]...
TRAPPE, MD
WBOC

DART Announces Independence Day Holiday Weekend Bus Schedule

DOVER, Del.- DART has announced its bus schedule for the Independence Day holiday weekend. DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services will operate regularly scheduled service. Paratransit will operate complimentary ADA-only service .
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

BMW Championship hot new Delaware sports ticket

Preparations for the first PGA Tour event held in Delaware are well underway at Wilmington Country Club, site of the 2022 BMW Championship Aug. 16-21. Officials from BMW and the Western Golf Association joined club officials, Gov. John Carney and others in celebrating the tournament’s progress at a media day event June 27.
DELAWARE STATE

