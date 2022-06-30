Fire forces evacuation of condo in Indian River County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Samantha Bolds stood outside her home Thursday, the first time she's been back since it was destroyed in a fire days earlier. "This is the first time I have seen it. We lost everything in that house," an emotional Bolds told FOX 35 in an exclusive interview on Thursday. She said her family had minutes, if not seconds to escape after it caught fire Wednesday, adding that it was their 14-year-old who noticed the fire and woke everyone up.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO