Indian River County, FL

Fire forces evacuation of condo in Indian River County

By Gary Detman
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities evacuated a condo in Indian River County because...

cbs12.com

treasurecoast.com

PSLPD Officers Jump Into Lake and Save Suicidal Woman

PSLPD Officers Jump Into Lake and Save Suicidal Woman. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com- Port St. Lucie Police Officers jump Into a lake and save a suicidal woman. At 5:30pm, Officers responded to Veterans Memorial Pkwy in reference to a woman laying in the roadway. As Officers arrived on scene, the woman ran from them and jumped into a nearby lake.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Former Indian River County Administrator Charged With Stalking

The Vero Beach Police Department served an arrest warrant for former Indian River County Administrator Joseph Baird on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Baird’s attorney, Andrew Metcalf, also told Sebastian Daily that there’s more to the story. He said the victim tried to file an injunction against Baird for stalking, but a judge denied it due to a lack of proof. Metcalf said his client has not been stalking the victim, and she has sent Baird multiple text messages.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Citizens help catch fleeing suspect in Brevard County

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is praising the help of citizens who helped in the arrest of a fleeing suspect on Friday. Deputies took into custody Dennis King, who fled on foot from police after wrecking a motorcycle with a female passenger on the back of it. Deputies said...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested for hit and run in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie was arrested for a hit and run with injuries after striking a man riding a bicycle, per police. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers arrested 50-year-old Marie Morris after she struck a 24-year-old man who was riding home from work on his bike.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Sheriff’s Office Independence Day Parade Set July 4 at 10 a.m., Starts From Merritt Island High

IT IS TIME TO CELEBRATE THE INDEPENDENCE OF OUR GREAT NATION SO JOIN US FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE!. This year’s parade is gonna be huge as we have over 40 floats, tons of BCSO resources, and of course, Junny America’s Top Police Dog and the other amazing K-9s of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office!
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Most terrifying experience of my life': Florida teen helps family escape house fire when minutes count

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Samantha Bolds stood outside her home Thursday, the first time she's been back since it was destroyed in a fire days earlier. "This is the first time I have seen it. We lost everything in that house," an emotional Bolds told FOX 35 in an exclusive interview on Thursday. She said her family had minutes, if not seconds to escape after it caught fire Wednesday, adding that it was their 14-year-old who noticed the fire and woke everyone up.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Catering trailer stolen from deli in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are following up leads in connection to the theft of a catering trailer from a restaurant in Stuart. Police believe two people drove away with the trailer from Ellie's Downtown Deli and Catering on Sunday. Video shared to CBS12 News showed two people walking...
STUART, FL
click orlando

Brevard County deputy takes own life, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy died by suicide, officials said Friday, although few details have been released. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death. News 6 has decided not to name the deputy. Palm Bay police reportedly responded to the deputy’s home...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridasportsman.com

St Johns River produces again

Put in at Black Creek headed south first, nothing, then went north towards Peters Creek worked docks with DOA Paddle Tail and Tsunami Chartreuse shad paddle tail (Walmart pictured), caught a 19" trout, six keeper reds 19-25", threw two back, two flounder one 15" went back and a 19" keeper (ate it tonight), channel cat went back, and one jack. Storm south of Black Creek made the ride back exciting and wet with 1-2' chop. I love that the river is producing, saving on gas not having to drive to St Aug or The ICWW and Beach Blvd.
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

Tornado reported in St. Lucie County near Fort Pierce Airport

A tornado was reported near an airfield by a pilot in Fort Pierce, causing a tornado warning Thursday. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado at this time. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue...
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 29, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police charge 2 men with burglary

The Sebastian Police Department arrested two men, ages 19 and 20, on charges of stealing a handgun from a pickup truck. On Sunday, June 26, 2022, officers responded to a home on Abeto Terrace in reference to a vehicle burglary. The victim said someone stole his 9mm handgun and two fully loaded magazines from his unlocked pickup truck.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Port Canaveral hosts beautiful Fourth of July fireworks show

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fourth of July celebrations are already underway across Central Florida. That includes a big fireworks show Saturday in Brevard County. After the early evening light rain faded away, the festivities for the annual Port Canaveral "Smoke on the Water, Fire in the Sky" fireworks show began.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
veronews.com

3 notable developments underway along State Road 60

Three major construction projects – one commercial, two residential – are the most recent along the rapidly developing stretch of State Road 60 west of 43rd Avenue, all on the north side between the 74th Avenue and 82nd Avenue. The project slated for completion first – a 4,650-square-foot...
VERO BEACH, FL

