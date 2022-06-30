Fire forces evacuation of condo in Indian River County

Put in at Black Creek headed south first, nothing, then went north towards Peters Creek worked docks with DOA Paddle Tail and Tsunami Chartreuse shad paddle tail (Walmart pictured), caught a 19" trout, six keeper reds 19-25", threw two back, two flounder one 15" went back and a 19" keeper (ate it tonight), channel cat went back, and one jack. Storm south of Black Creek made the ride back exciting and wet with 1-2' chop. I love that the river is producing, saving on gas not having to drive to St Aug or The ICWW and Beach Blvd.
Comments / 0