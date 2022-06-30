ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California takes further steps on trying to lure companies away from red states

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
 3 days ago
The state's proposed budget includes an item that incentivizes companies in red states to relocate jobs to...

Linh Dinh
3d ago

Why would any company want to relocate to California, the highest in tax, most regulations, and force them to pay the highest wage. Only a dump CEO would fo it.

Dale W
3d ago

I got a idea. Maybe cut some of the excessive TAXES in this state and workman's comp. I had to pay $10,000 a year and NO claims. I could have used a little bit of that. But let's give benefits to undocumented people. 🤔🤫

Dark Knight
3d ago

good luck. with the politics in CA, cost of gas, housing, homelessness, crime, taxes, congestion, lack of a water conservation plan, lack of border control, a governor who tells you to do onething and does another ie French Laundry, preaches public schools while he lives in a gated community and sends his kids to private school, shall I keep going????

SFGate

'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

Californians won’t weigh ‘involuntary servitude’ amendment

California will not consider amending its constitution to eliminate indentured servitude as a possible punishment for crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration predicted that it could cost the state billions of dollars to pay minimum wage to prison inmates. Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager said Thursday that she ran out of time and supporters after the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. KTLA sister station FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California sets nation’s toughest plastics reduction rules

Companies selling shampoo, food and other products wrapped in plastic have a decade to cut down on their use of the polluting material if they want their wares on California store shelves. Major legislation passed and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday aims to significantly reduce single-use plastic packaging in the state and drastically […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
