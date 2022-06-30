California takes further steps on trying to lure companies away from red states

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That's according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO