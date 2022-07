HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat will continue into the long weekend for a lot of folks. The chances for showers and storms also increase, especially on the front end of it. After starting off mild and muggy, we should see a mix of sun and clouds around for the first parts of Friday, some scattered chances for showers and storms will be around this afternoon. Some of those could be on the stronger side, but as of right now, we are not under a severe risk for today. Highs will top out in the upper 80s for most locations before the rain hits.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO