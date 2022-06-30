ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Woody Williams first inductee to WV Military Hall of Fame

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BK60v_0gRATvbo00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In his latest COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Justice announced flags will be flown at half-mast in honor of Herschel ‘Woody’ Williams death and also that Williams would be the first inductee into the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.

Celebrate Alderson’s 61st annual 4th of July celebration!

Woody Williams of Quiet Dell, was the last American WWII Medal of Honor recipient. Williams passed away June 29, 2022 at the age of 98, with his family in the VA hospital located in Huntington that is named in his honor.

The West Virginia Military Hall of Fame was established in the 2022 legislative session under House Bill 4406 The purpose of the Military Hall of Fame is to honor the veterans from the Mountain State that went above and beyond the call of duty on the battlefield and who continued to do so once returning home.

As a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Williams received his Medal of Honor for his display in the Battle of Iwo Jima. His actions in the battle contributed to the victory that day and saved countless lives. President Harry Truman awarded Williams the Medal of Honor on October 5, 1945. Williams would be the last remaining American Service member that received the honor, a total of 473 recipients.

Decades following the war, Williams used his platform to honor America’s Gold Star servicemen and women, those who paid the ultimate price for the defense of America as well as the families of the fallen. To date, Woody and his foundation are responsible for establishing over 100 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in all 50 states and 1 U.S. Territory, with over 70 additional monuments currently underway.

Man catches largest channel catfish ever in West Virginia

Gov. Justice had officially nominated Williams for the honor and the West Virginia Veterans Council met and unanimously voted to induct Williams.

“I couldn’t be more proud to announce Woody as the first inductee into our new West Virginia Military Hall of Fame. Woody Williams was a man whose life was extraordinary beyond belief. Not only was his bravery on the battlefield unmatched, but he spent a lifetime going all across America as a tireless advocate for Veterans. He was a wonderful friend to so many and a true American hero to all of us. His induction as the first member of this Hall of Fame is an incredibly fitting tribute to his lifetime of service.”

Governor Jim Justice
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Celebrating America’s birthday in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)–The famed Alderson Independence Day Celebration is back. And it’s one of the largest celebrations of the entire year in the Mountain State. Folks come from all across West Virginia and beyond to celebrate America’s birthday. Briton Kirby, who’s on the committee for this event, has been creating memories for families for half […]
ALDERSON, WV
WTRF

West Virginia native,’The Real Life Forrest Gump,’ completes journey across America

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A West Virginia native had a dream to run all the way across America, and at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. he achieved that goal. Michael Wardian, known as “The Real Life Forrest Gump,” recently completed his dream of running across the country. He started that mission on May 1 in San Francisco, Calif., traveling 3,234 miles across Route 50 and going through 13 states.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WVNS

Alderson prepares for biggest 4th of July celebration in WV

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Friday in Alderson, people are setting up tents, unpacking their instruments, and getting ready for the biggest fourth of July bash anywhere in the state of West Virginia. Karen Lobban, a lifelong Alderson resident and 4th of July committee member says the celebration has come a long way since she participated […]
ALDERSON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Recorddelta

Celebrate America across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON — The Fourth of July weekend is here! The City of Buckhannon hosted a celebration complete with fireworks display on Friday, July 1. Other cities across W.Va. are also celebrating with various events throughout the holiday weekend. Below is information from the City of Buckhannon’s Facebook page that...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia governor orders flags to half-staff for Williams

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Monday, July 4, in honor and remembrance of Herschel “Woody” Williams. Williams will lie...
POLITICS
WDTV

State Fair of W.Va. announces winner of 2022 art contest

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) -Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, has been announced as the winner of the First Annual State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest. Her artwork titled “Lucky Duck” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th Annual Event, August 11-20, 2022.
FAIRLEA, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Williams
WVNS

Mountain Rides program gets route through Southern WV

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – The West Virginia Mountain Rides Program was given a new route through Southern WV this week. Governor Justice held a ceremony yesterday, June 30, 2022. During the ceremony he debuted the ‘Capitol Circle’: a scenic new route that goes from Charleston to several Southern portions of the state. The route follows […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Wv Military Hall Of Fame#Justice#House#The U S Marine Corps#The Battle Of Iwo Jima#American Service#Gold Star
WVNS

City of Welch celebrate Independence Day with weekend Beach Bash

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The City of Welch is extending an invitation to celebrate Independence Day with them this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at their Coal Town Beach Bash! The Beach Bash will be held at the Martha H. Moore Park and festivities start at 6 pm Food vendors, live music, fireworks, bounce houses and […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

West Virginia brewery releases Babydog-inspired IPA

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A Preston County brewery has introduced a new IPA inspired by West Virginia’s favorite Bulldog, Babydog. Veteran-owned High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta announced the new craft beer Thursday on its Facebook page. “Alright alright, we just can’t hold it in anymore…Baby Doge is our newest Session IPA,” said the post. […]
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNS

WV students selected for teaching scholarships

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 27 graduated high school seniors were selected as West Virginia’s third group of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. These graduates will be receiving a prestigious scholarship of $10,000 per year, which will be up to $40,000 total for their college education, as they continue to pursue a rewarding career as West Virginia teachers. […]
EDUCATION
Lootpress

July 3rd festivities still a go at Lake Stephens

SURVEYOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Less than ideal weather conditions have been the foil of a number of celebrations over the weekend as the eagerly anticipated Fourth of July holiday approaches. Sunday’s rains have not been enough to put Lake Stephens’ planned festivities on hold, however, despite conditions Saturday resulting...
SURVEYOR, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Cole Chevy dealership holds Independence Day celebration in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One car dealership is celebrating Independence Day with the Mercer County community. The Cole Chevy Buick and GMC dealership held a Star-Spangled Celebration for the community. Dealers and workers with Cole grilled and gave away hotdogs and hamburgers. Children spent time playing on the inflatables and bounce house and met with Baby Shark! […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

What is WV Senate Bill 616?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The way the public can view criminal complaints involving sex crimes is now changing to protect the victims. West Virginia Senate Bill 616 went into effect at the start of June. The bill aims to help victims of sexual abuse and assault remain anonymous. But a common misconception surrounding the details of the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

$4.5 million in funding for WV airport projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $4,559,079 from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go towards five different airport projects across the Mountain State. The funding is planned to be used for infrastructure repairs and updates that will keep these runways ready for safe and smooth […]
LIFESTYLE
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Medical cannabis finally here!

On June 17, a company named New Leaf opened a medical cannabis dispensary in Martinsburg. Beginning at 10 a.m. that day, a long line of customers attested to the necessity of this new facility. New Leaf has been licensed, so far, to open 10 dispensaries in West Virginia. The Martinsburg...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy