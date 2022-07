Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates throughout… The chief of police for Highland park, IL identified a “person of interest” in the mass shooting that took place there today, killing six people and wounding 25. The man’s name is Robert E. Crimo III, 22. Crimo is reportedly a Highland Park local. He is said to be “armed and dangerous.” There is currently a massive manhunt being conducted in the local area by law enforcement. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement indicating, “My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO