Woman finally appears in court in dragging chained dog with car case

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of chaining her dog to her car and dragging it for 100 yards finally appeared in court after not appearing on her original court date .

Mechelle Kelly was indicted earlier this month on charges of animal cruelty. She was scheduled to appear in court on the charges, but there was an issue with an appointed attorney and a bench warrant was issued but later rescinded.

Kelly was arraigned Wednesday when she pleaded not guilty and a recognizance bond was set. A jail booking was entered on Thursday and Kelly was released.

The booking and arraignment comes one month after the Animal Charity of Ohio posted on Facebook about Oreo, who was Kelly’s dog, and stated the dog was safe with the Animal Charity.

Oreo had broken at least two toes on each paw and had cuts and road rash on her legs.

Kelly’s jury trial is set for September 6.

