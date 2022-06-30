ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis' Attorney Slams Rumor That Actor Was Mistreated On Set By Producer Randall Emmett

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9fHp_0gRATRK800
mega

Not so fast. Bruce Willis ' lawyer is speaking out after rumors spread that Hollywood producer Randall Emmett worked the movie star into the ground despite knowing he was struggling with aphasia , a cognitive disorder affecting an individual's ability to communicate.

"My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work," attorney Martin Singer stated to the L.A. Times . "Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdEXs_0gRATRK800
mega

In a piece published by the newspaper, it was reported that Emmett, 51, called his now ex-fiancée Lala Kent in fall 2020 and said, "I can’t do this anymore. It’s just so sad. Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is."

The alleged phone convo was backed up by two witnesses, though Emmet's rep Sallie Hofmeister denied the story.

The 67-year-old Die Hard star's medical diagnosis wasn't publicly revealed until this past March, which was when his family put out a joint statement to explain he would be retiring from acting — however, anonymous crew members told the publication that Willis' health was noticeably declining on set , as people had to feed him lines and remind him of other directions.

LOOK BACK AT SOME OF BRUCE WILLIS' SWEETEST MOMENTs WITH EX-WIFE DEMI MOORE & THEIR 3 DAUGHTERS: PHOTOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTErn_0gRATRK800
mega

"Our stunt coordinator mentioned he was struggling . Our first AD saw he was struggling," revealed property master Alicia Haverland . "You would have to be blind to not see him struggling."

Emmett and his production company are also in hot water due to several other lawsuits, which involve allegations of abuse and trading roles for sexual favors.

Willis and Emmett worked together on several flicks including the bombed Midnight in the Switchgrass and the upcoming Wire Room.

Though the actor has retreated from the spotlight, wife Emma Heming , 44, has been sharing photos of his day-to-day as he spends time with his five daughters and catches up with friends .

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore Involving Herself Too Much With Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Diagnosis? Here’s The Truth

Demi Moore is allegedly involving herself too much with her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ life. Demi MooreORIFLAME COSMETICS / Wikimedia Commons/ CC BY. According to Globe, Moore is worried about Willis especially after he was diagnosed with aphasia. However, the actress also seems to be forgetting the fact that Willis has a different partner now.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Randall Emmett
Person
Bruce Willis
Person
Emma Heming
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Today show’s Carson Daly gives major update on marriage to wife Siri after she served him with ‘sleep-divorce papers’

TODAY show host Carson Daly gave an update about his marriage on Friday's show after previously revealing he and his wife had a "sleep divorce." Carson, 48, told viewers about he was continuing the successful "sleep divorce" with his wife Siri, 41, a Today Food contributor, which reportedly first began when she was pregnant.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Rumor#The L A Times
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis isn't slowing down any time soon. The Die Hard star, 67, was spotted out and about with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in Los Angeles on Friday. Bruce and Emma, 44, wore casual, color-coordinating ensembles, with the actor sporting a light blue patterned button up on top of his light wash jeans, while his wife opted for a dark blue acid wash top which she paired with a pair of dark wash jeans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

75K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy