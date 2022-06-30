Bruce Willis' Attorney Slams Rumor That Actor Was Mistreated On Set By Producer Randall Emmett

mega

Not so fast. Bruce Willis ' lawyer is speaking out after rumors spread that Hollywood producer Randall Emmett worked the movie star into the ground despite knowing he was struggling with aphasia , a cognitive disorder affecting an individual's ability to communicate.

"My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work," attorney Martin Singer stated to the L.A. Times . "Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

mega

In a piece published by the newspaper, it was reported that Emmett, 51, called his now ex-fiancée Lala Kent in fall 2020 and said, "I can’t do this anymore. It’s just so sad. Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is."

The alleged phone convo was backed up by two witnesses, though Emmet's rep Sallie Hofmeister denied the story.

The 67-year-old Die Hard star's medical diagnosis wasn't publicly revealed until this past March, which was when his family put out a joint statement to explain he would be retiring from acting — however, anonymous crew members told the publication that Willis' health was noticeably declining on set , as people had to feed him lines and remind him of other directions.

LOOK BACK AT SOME OF BRUCE WILLIS' SWEETEST MOMENTs WITH EX-WIFE DEMI MOORE & THEIR 3 DAUGHTERS: PHOTOS

mega

"Our stunt coordinator mentioned he was struggling . Our first AD saw he was struggling," revealed property master Alicia Haverland . "You would have to be blind to not see him struggling."

Emmett and his production company are also in hot water due to several other lawsuits, which involve allegations of abuse and trading roles for sexual favors.

Willis and Emmett worked together on several flicks including the bombed Midnight in the Switchgrass and the upcoming Wire Room.

Though the actor has retreated from the spotlight, wife Emma Heming , 44, has been sharing photos of his day-to-day as he spends time with his five daughters and catches up with friends .