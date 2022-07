As anyone in the film industry will tell you, sometimes you have to improvise. And sometimes that improvisation opens up new possibilities. Such is the case with Wilmington’s film workforce training initiative, a project of the newly formed Film Partnership of North Carolina. Established in late 2021 with a $400,000 grant from Wilmington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, the training program aimed to expand and diversify the local film crew.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO