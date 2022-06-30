ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Man found guilty of manslaughter in Troy boy’s death

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O4Of_0gRATDDC00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has been found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death of an 11-year-old from Troy. Jahquay Brown, 22, of Cohoes, was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

Brown is accused of killing Ayshawn Davis, 11, of Troy on September 13, 2020, in a drive-by shooting. Police interviewed Brown and searched his home after his arrest, allegedly finding a handgun at the Cohoes residence. The handgun was taken as evidence and police believe it was the weapon used in the drive-by shooting.

Brown was indicted on the second-degree murder charge in September 2020. The jury deliberated for about a day and a half before the verdict was read.

