RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A Riverside has been charged with firing a gun into a Riverside Police station nearly a month ago, according to the department. The shooting happened back on June 4, but police didn't even know it had happened until a few days later. Riverside Police say that one of the custodians at the Magnolia Avenue Station reported hearing a loud noise that morning, but didn't know where it came from.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO