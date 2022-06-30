ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origami lifeboat can be flat-packed while storing, and opened on command

By Sarang Sheth
Cover picture for the articleDesigned to make rescuing human lives efficient, the Fold And Rescue lifeboat flips closed while in storage, thanks to its origami-inspired form. The inspiration for the Fold And Rescue came from the paper boat itself, showing how inspiration can travel in both directions. Unlike an inflatable lifeboat that poses...

