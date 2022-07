In a surprise move, the Big Ten has added two new schools from the west coast in rival schools USC and UCLA that will join the conference in 2024. The move seemingly sets the stage for the Big Ten and SEC to eventually rule supreme by each poaching schools from the remaining conferences to create two Super Conferences. With all of the conference realignment that’s happened to date, regional location has still been taken into account for the most part. With this move, that is all out the window now setting the stage for a total overhaul of how conferences in college sports are constructed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO