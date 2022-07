If you think all fireworks celebrations are pretty much the same, you should prepare yourself for what's going to be happening in Goshen on the Fourth of July. Fireworks have come a long way since I was a kid. I remember going down to the town park, waiting until it got dark, and watching the explosions overhead. As each rocket went off we'd be showered with pieces of ash as we waited for what seemed like forever for the next one to go off. The fireworks didn't have any shapes or patterns and didn't sync up with any music. It was literally some guy lighting them with a match and running away.

