Toms River, NJ

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

A police motorcycle purportedly crashed on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road n Toms River, initial reports said.

A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

An unconfirmed report said it was a Toms River police officer, but police were not immediately available for comment.

No other details were available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

