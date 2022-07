BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This the annual Fourth of July tractor pull in Barton, which has been an annual event for about 25 to 30 years. A family member of one of the contestants explains,, “basically, they are antique tractors that have been restored to run good. They’ve made a few modifications as far as having places to put different weights and they compete in different weight classes where the tractors are weighed on a scale to certain amounts and then it whoever in the weight class can pull the sled the farthest.”

BARTON, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO