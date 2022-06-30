Officials cut ribbon at new Wawa in Hereford Twp.

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO