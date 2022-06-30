Officials cut ribbon at new Wawa in Hereford Twp.

Work continues to bring proposed passenger rail lines back to Pennsylvania as part of Amtrak’s vision for 2035, but while other agencies and authorities are hustling there’s relative silence from the Lehigh Valley. Amtrak has been contacted by organizations for other routes in the state, but has not...
UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – The $13.75 million purchase of Upper Pottsgrove Township’s waste water system by Pennsylvania American Water is complete, the American Water subsidiary company proclaimed Thursday (June 30, 2022), ending an occasionally contentious process begun more than two years ago. The deal at one point was...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Monday, July 4, 2022 is a “Fish-for-Free Day” in Pennsylvania. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, no fishing license is required to fish between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday. The PFBC offers a fishing tackle loaner program...
A popular restaurant chain known for its delicious chicken sandwiches has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania this year. Chick-fil-A fans rejoice. The popular restaurant chain has plans to open multiple new locations in Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are now getting property tax and rental rebate disbursements. More than 260,000 older and disabled Pennsylvanias have applied through the Pennsylvania Rebate Program for rent and property taxes paid last year. For those wanting to apply, the deadline has been extended this year to December 31. You can find an application and requirements at this link.
A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
NORTH COVENTRY PA – The annual North Coventry Fire Company fair dates back to the 1950s, and was canceled only once: for the COVID pandemic in 2020. It’s back again for 2022, scheduled for a run from Monday through Saturday (July 4-9, 2022) with amusement rides, games, bingo, and a wide variety of foods and beverages for sale at its grounds, 144 W. Schuylkill Rd., beginning daily in late afternoons.
Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." In Pennsylvania, those are...
A Pennsylvania man who has taken it upon himself to cut overgrown lawns in his community with a push mower recently suffered a stroke from the heat. But that's not stopping him from continuing his mission.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State lawmakers gave their final approval to new restrictions on fireworks Friday but the rules will not be in place as July Fourth weekend fireworks light up Pennsylvania skies. The House voted 163-37 to send the legislation to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, whose spokeswoman said he plans to review it. […]
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture doesn’t mince its words when it comes to the spotted lanternfly. “Kill it. Squash it. Smash it. Just get rid of it,” the department notes in a recent public service announcement. The invasive species is native to Asia and was first spotted in...
North American headquarters project is global company’s second expansion under Wolf Administration. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Almac Group, a global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, is expanding its North American headquarters in Montgomery County and will create 355 new jobs through the project. “It’s truly a...
An overview of Arc Alliance services, including the PA Client Assistance Program, is outlined by Amanda Hundley, Quality Improvement Manager of the Arc Alliance Supports Coordination Organization, and Andrew Pennington, Outreach & Communications Director of PA CAP on The ARC: Building Bridges in Our Community. From the program: The Arc...
You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
A well-known restaurant in Pennsylvania just closed its doors abruptly after feeding patrons for over 26 years. The business is now listed for sale. Last week the owner of Sweeney's Steakhouse in Belle Vernon announced that he was closing the business, effective immediately. The restaurant had been a community staple for the past two decades.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Thursday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A discount retailer planning to open in the former Kmart in the Shillington Plaza is looking to hire 50 workers. Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based chain, is transforming 46,836 square feet of the 92,177-square-foot former Kmart into a "big, bright shopping experience," the retailer has said.
One Pennsylvania woman has figured out how to bring in extra income by renting out her backyard and pool to strangers by the hour. The idea might sound strange or risky, but renting out your home, yard, or car is becoming commonplace nowadays.
