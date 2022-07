HOBOKEN — A good Samaritan tried saving the latest drowning victim in New Jersey but could not get to the Jersey City man in time, according to police. Two Hoboken cops responded to the Hudson River after dispatchers received several calls around 8 p.m. about two people in the water, police said. Hudson TV reported that police responded to 7th Street and Sinatra Drive.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO