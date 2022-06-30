ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after being shot in Cordova, deputies say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Cross Wood Lane shooting

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are investigating a deadly shooting in Cordova.

Marquicha Thomas, 28, was shot just before noon on Thursday in the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane in Cordova, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s near N Houston Levee Road and Woodland Hills Drive.

Thomas was taken to Regional One in critical condition, deputies said.

Unfortunately, she died hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said this is an ongoing homicide investigation and asked anyone with information about it to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

IN THIS ARTICLE
