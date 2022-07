INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torry Stiles’ race day begins well before the gates open. On a Friday afternoon in late June, Stiles arrived at the Indianapolis Speedrome about four hours before the first heat race begins. He spent the first part of his afternoon walking around the pits, talking to drivers. One driver barely into his teens had a broken wrist. Another young driver made the honor roll at school. A third has his hair cut into a long mullet. A much older driver who Stiles remembers from years past is now racing alongisde his adult son.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO