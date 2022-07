Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has won 15 Nathan's Famous hot dog-eating contests, but he's never had to physically fight someone off to do it -- until now. The competitive eating G.O.A.T. delivered the performance of a lifetime at this year's Independence Day hot dog-eating contest on Coney Island, where he choked out a protester in a Darth Vader mask and then went right back to eating.

RESTAURANTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO