Legislation that permits seven California cities to extend nightlife operations to 4 a.m. has advanced in the state senate as of late June. Those cities include West Hollywood, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Coachella. And on Monday, June 27, WeHo’s City Council followed up that approval by adding its own local measure in a 3-2 vote, making it possible to secure a cocktail beyond the traditional 2 a.m. in the standalone city in Los Angeles. The new laws have the potential to significantly shift California’s club and bar culture as Senate Bill 930 makes its final rounds in Sacramento.

2 DAYS AGO