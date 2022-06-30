ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta resident pleads guilty in a Multi-State check-cashing scheme targeting Publix stores

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DehIO_0gRAQ3Zo00

ALBANY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – An Atlanta resident pled guilty to participating in a check-cashing scheme that targeted Publix grocery stores in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. He was placed in federal custody on Thursday.

On June 23, Brandon Lamont Bell, 37, pled guilty to possessing counterfeit and unauthorized devices. Bell faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Bell was placed in federal custody on Thursday after a petition for action on conditions of pretrial release hearing before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. Bell’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

According to court records, Georgia State Patrol and the Tifton Police Department officers conducted a road check at the I-75 Northbound Exit 61 ramp in Tifton, Georgia.

During interacting with Bell at the road check Bell and other individuals in the vehicle, and following an investigation by the United States Secret Service, agents uncovered a check-cashing plan that targeted Publix in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida involving Bell and other co-defendants.

Agents discovered 114 fictitious checks with 19 bank account routing numbers, a printer, electric cords, nine fake IDs, and 18 Visa gift cards. Bell confessed to possessing the items intending to defraud over 15 counterfeit and unauthorized devices.

The United States Secret Service, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Tifton Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Tifton, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Man shot dead at DeKalb County townhome, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a townhome complex in DeKalb County, police said. DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to the Avondale Townhomes along Holcombe Road around 10:10 to investigate a shooting. Officers found a man in his 20s shot dead,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

GSP: 4 dead in Georgia-Florida state line pile-up; tractor trailer driver who initiated it suspected of DUI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said Saturday morning that four people had died in a pile-up the day before on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida state line. GSP also said the tractor trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle and veered into the oncoming northbound lane - colliding with a car in which two people died - is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WRBL News 3

South Georgia physician confesses involvement in conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A Coffee County Physician and two of his employees confessed to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed substantial amounts of addictive controlled substances from a pain management clinic. Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, Georgia, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute and Dispense […]
DOUGLAS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Visa#The Georgia State Patrol
foodsafetynews.com

Vidalia onions recalled from Wegmans, Publix and Sam’s Club locations in five states after testing finds Listeria

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is recalling whole Vidalia onions because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall comes after internal company testing detected Listeria on a single pack line. The onions were packed on the one-pack line between June 20-23, 2022. The company shipped the recalled product directly to...
LYONS, GA
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
wdhn.com

Blakely shooting suspects arrested in north Georgia

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The two suspects that police say were involved in a Blakley shooting in late May have been arrested. Jadrian Sol and Christian Gray were arrested Thursday morning in Fulton County, Georgia, according to Blakely Police Department. Sol and Gray were wanted in connection with the...
BLAKELY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy