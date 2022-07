PulteGroup Inc. is set to open Shoreline, its first townhome community in St. Petersburg, on July 9. At 350 Surfside Ave. NE, the gated complex features 53 luxury townhomes, each with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage, according to a news release from the Atlanta-based builder. The community is within minutes of Carillon Park and the Howard Frankland and Gandy bridges.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO