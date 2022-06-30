ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lealman, FL

AmSkills awarded $412,000 in grant money to help both young people and adults learn the skills necessary to get well-paying careers in the manufacturing industry

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

AmSkills has been awarded three separate grants totaling $412,000, to be used for the following programs:. • United Way Suncoast Community Investment Grant – $383,000 over a 3-year period – To be used to establish an AmSkills Neighborhood Training Center in the Lealman community of Pinellas County. Lealman is an economically...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Donations to pay for abortions surge

TAMPA — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last Friday, dismantling its nearly 50-year precedent protecting the right to an abortion, Marin Fehl was furious.The 20-year-old college student from Hillsborough County had seen the leaked draft decision the month before. She knew what was coming, but the finality of the court's ruling and its implications for reproductive rights hit like a rocket to the gut."I was extremely enraged. I still feel a huge amount of anger," Fehl said. "But I also felt a desire to act."That afternoon, Fehl took to Instagram and announced a bake sale....
FLORIDA STATE
ospreyobserver.com

Ruskin Motel Becomes Affordable Housing Las Villas Apartments

On June 22, Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg officials dedicated a former rundown motel on U.S. Highway 41 that has been renovated and transformed into Las Villas Apartments, an affordable housing complex. With rent and home prices rapidly rising across Florida and the country, governments, nonprofits...
RUSKIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Lealman, FL
State
Florida State
Pinellas County, FL
Business
Pinellas County, FL
Society
Tampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas County Business News

Pole Star Defense Finds Business is Easy to Navigate in Pinellas County. Pinellas County has long been a desirable destination for industries in the sectors of homeland security and national defense thanks to its advantageous concentration of interconnected businesses and suppliers. With a deep labor market of skilled individuals and a culture of innovation, a new business cluster has emerged in St. Petersburg consisting of maritime and defense technology companies like Pole Star Defense.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete named “best-run” city in Florida

July 2, 2022 - WalletHub recently named St. Petersburg the best-managed city in the state and its economy the second-best in the nation. The personal finance website compared the operating efficiency of the largest 150 cities to determine the effectiveness of local leadership. That included creating a “Quality of Services” based on 38 metrics across six categories, which WalletHub then measured against a city’s per-capita budget. St. Pete ranked first in Florida and 41st in the U.S. The city’s economic efficiency ranking fared even better, placing second in the nation. Austin, Texas, ranked first. View the full list here.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Is Lakeland experiencing too fast of growth in Hospitals?

Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital will be built on 80 acres south of the Polk Parkway at Lakeland Highlands Road and the Winter Lake Extension Road. Pre-construction work is underway, and construction will begin in 2022 with an expected opening in 2024, he said. The first phase of the multi-story hospital will contain 136 inpatient beds and 24 Emergency Department beds. Future phases could have it expanding to 360 beds.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Advanced Manufacturing#Grant Money#Financial Literacy#Anclote High School
stpetecatalyst.com

Local governments announce holiday closures

July 2, 2022 - In observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4, St. Petersburg City Hall and all government facilities will close in observance of the holiday. Residential trash and recycling collection scheduled for Monday will move to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s services will move to Wednesday. All Pinellas County government offices will close July 4, though county parks and outdoor areas of county preserves remain open during the holiday. The Solid Waste Disposal Complex will also remain open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Atlanta builder to debut its first townhome community in St. Petersburg

PulteGroup Inc. is set to open Shoreline, its first townhome community in St. Petersburg, on July 9. At 350 Surfside Ave. NE, the gated complex features 53 luxury townhomes, each with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage, according to a news release from the Atlanta-based builder. The community is within minutes of Carillon Park and the Howard Frankland and Gandy bridges.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
stpetecatalyst.com

Coquina Key Plaza project may bring housing, new grocer

The dilapidated Coquina Key Plaza, a St. Petersburg strip mall located near the corner of 6th Street S. and 45th Avenue, will be redeveloped into housing and potentially could introduce a new grocer to the neighborhood food desert. Stoneweg US, a St. Petersburg real estate investment company that purchased the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Gibbs High School Class of ’57 still going strong

ST. PETERSBURG — The year was 1957. The final episode of I Love Lucy aired on CBS, the Asian flu pandemic was raging, the National Guard prevented the Little Rock 9 from entering the all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., and the Gibbs High School senior class was preparing to enter a world filled with uncertainty as told by their class theme: Facing a world of challenge.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

FDA: Inflatable neck rings can cause injury to swimming infants

TAMPA, Fla. - A popular flotation device used for infants could harm little ones, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA warned parents against using neck floats marketed for babies, as pool season gets underway. These floats can increase the risk of neck strain and other injuries. The...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy