With all his years of service to his community, it's time to give this first responder the recognition he deserves. Here is someone who has always put family and his community before himself. Terry has been a proud member of the Oriskany Fire Department for the past 25 years. He's worked his way up the ranks, from Lieutenant to Captain, but continues to show his dedication to the team, regardless of his title.

ORISKANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO