Saint Louis, MO

Police: 4-year-old died of a gunshot in North County

By David Amelotti
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child died of a gunshot Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis County. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative told News 4 crews a 4-year-old died as a result of a gunshot wound in Dellwood. The incident happened around 1 p.m. “Preliminary it...

www.kmov.com

KMOV

1 dead in North County house fire

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - One person died in a house fire that broke out in North County late Friday night, police say. The fire broke out at a home in the 10000 block of Count Drive, which is in the Castle Point neighborhood, around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found the home partially engulfed in flames. Firefighters put the fire out and found someone unresponsive inside a rear bathroom.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Nearly 20 years later, father convicted in death of boy

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly two decades after a disabled 9-year-old Missouri boy went missing, his father has been convicted of killing him. St. Louis County jurors on Friday found 49-year-old Dawan Ferguson guilty of first-degree murder. Jurors deliberated less than three hours. Ferguson will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, which is mandatory in non-death penalty first-degree murder cases in Missouri. Ferguson called 911 from a pay phone on June 11, 2003, and said his vehicle was taken in a carjacking with his son, Christian, inside. Prosecutors at trial this week said the carjacking never happened. Ferguson’s lawyers said there was no evidence of murder. The child’s body was never found.
CLAYTON, MO
CBS Minnesota

9-year-old boy struck by SUV while trying to cross road in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a road in St. Paul.According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marion Street and Maryland Avenue West shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. A witness said the boy was hit by an SUV while trying to cross Maryland Avenue West. The SUV fled the scene. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive.No one has been arrested, and the case is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KMOV

1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near St. Jacob, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A plane with two people on board crashed near St. Jacob, Illinois late Saturday morning. One of the occupants died, police tell News 4. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Keck Road and Illinois Route 4, which is near St. Louis Metro East/Shafer Field, a small airport.
SAINT JACOB, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Protestor Dominic Lewis gathered outside of Planned Parenthood, Central West End, St. Louis, Missouri

Last week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a memorandum, authorizing the nation’s first “trigger law,” or the automatic and total ban on abortion following the repeal of Roe v. Wade. By “triggering” the abortion ban - which would not and did not take effect until A.G. Schmitt signed it - Missouri once again made history in one of the worst ways possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO

