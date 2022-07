DETROIT -- Riley Greene bats leadoff in the Tigers' lineup, two weeks into his Major League career, for moments like Saturday. “Having a dangerous hitter at the top of the order is something I've grown to really like and appreciate,” said manager A.J. Hinch before Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Royals. “And I think as this lineup matures and as we get healthy and you start to see better and better offense out of us, you're going to see Riley at the top getting that fifth at-bat.”

