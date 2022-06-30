ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston man facing attempted murder charges

By Jordan Hucks, Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlNAw_0gRALhDC00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing attempted murder charges after a reported shooting at a North Charleston convenience store.

North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Centre Point Emergency at approximately 8:14 p.m. on June 22 in reference to a woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers the incident occurred at the A-1 Grocery on Dorchester Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a “significant amount of blood” and one shell casing.

NCPD: Wanted man arrested after police chase, discovery of drugs

According to an incident report, the victim advised officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend, Marvin Angelo Pressley Jr., 28. Surveillance video showed Pressley outside of the store at the time of the incident.

He was arrested on June 29 and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jail records show Pressley has been arrested on a slew of charges dating back 11 years.

He is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 15

Jennifer Gray
3d ago

$200000 for someone who has already been charged with Murder? why was he not serving time for that murder and allowed back on the streets to do it again? This is what is wrong with SC. Murder or attempted murder no bond...that's the way it should be. no less than a 25 year sentence for murder and no less than 12 1/2 years for attempted murder.

Reply(4)
8
Frank
3d ago

Is SC becoming a bleeding heart state for criminals and violent offenders!? This is the reason we all need to be prepared to protect ourselves and loved ones at all times. Demons are among us.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Driver in crash that killed 2 was 'underage and unlicensed'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police said the driver in a pursuit Friday morning that lead to two people dying was an "underage and unlicensed driver." Police said the juvenile ran a red light on Dorchester Road and crashed shortly after police began following them with their blue lights on. The pursuit lasted less than one minute.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Police on the scene of early-morning incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to an early-morning incident near Charleston International Airport. Several police units responded before 4 a.m. to a scene along Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway. Authorities have not yet released details on the incident. Drivers traveling through the area should use...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Traffic stop results in drug and firearm charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A traffic stop by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office led to an arrest on drug and firearm charges, a report from BCSO said. On Thursday Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after noticing a “moving violation” while on patrol in the area of Broad River Road. According to BCSO, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

$25k, guns, drugs found during search of Summerville apartment; suspect charged

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville man is in custody following a search of an apartment on Bear Island Road on Thursday. Summerville Police Department's Narcotics Division received information that illegal drug activity was happening in the Vista Sands Apartment Homes complex, located at 1001 Bear Island Rd., according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wanted Man#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Centre Point#Surveillance#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
wach.com

Woman found shot dead inside car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY (WACH) — A woman was found shot dead inside her car early Friday morning, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | RCSD: Man wanted after armed robbery at Columbia store. Colleton deputies responded to Feather Bed Road around 8.m. this morning after receiving a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SCAM ALERT: Lowcountry police departments warn of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of a t-shirt scam, two more law enforcement agencies are also sending out scam alerts. The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston Police Department both say they are not selling department t-shirts through...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

CPD swear in mounted patrol horses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mounted patrol horses are back on the Charleston Police force and were sworn in during a ceremony held by Charleston city officials. After 16 weeks of vigorous training, the patrol horses Watson and Holmes will start patrolling throughout Downtown Charleston mainly through the Central Business District and the Market. “Just excited […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 dead, 1 hospitalized after chase ends in crash near Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a police pursuit early Friday morning ended in a deadly crash near the Charleston International Airport. The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say the driver of a...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for North Charleston killing

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal shooting almost three years ago in North Charleston. Thomas James Capers on June 27 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two firearm offenses for killing Jonathan Spitler on Sept. 24, 2019, according to court records. Capers, initially charged with murder, agreed to plead guilty and serve 20 years in a deal with prosecutors.
live5news.com

Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department says a man and his child were injured and ejected from a motorcycle after a crash Saturday. It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m. The young son was on the...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office warns of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says messages asking people to buy sheriff’s office t-shirts are a scam. If you get one of these messages, the sheriff’s office says do not click the link and delete the message. An example of what the scam...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

2 dead in separate late-night shootings in Charleston area

Two people were killed in separate shootings several hours apart — first at a parking lot near King Street in Charleston and later at a North Charleston gas station. Charleston police were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. June 28 to a parking lot near Radcliffe and King streets for reports of the first shooting, Inspector Mike Gillooly said. Officers provided medical care to a man suffering a gunshot wound, the inspector said, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy