Center, TX

Holiday Offering Free 'Hump Day' Hot Dogs

By Submitted by Donna Crabtree
 3 days ago

June 30, 2022 - Holiday Nursing and Rehabilitation is hosting 'Hump Day'...

House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash'

July 1, 2022 - The House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash' on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3:30pm. Special guest is Dr. Alma Allen, Vineyard Place International, Houston, Texas. The theme is 'Blessed and Highly Favored' from Luke 1:28. Lady Nash will be escorted by Tyrone Davis. Dinner will be served. Everyone is welcome.
CENTER, TX
2022 Timpson Frontier Days Celebrates 60 Years

Friday and Saturday saw Timpson participate in traditional Frontier Days activities as in the past. Saturday morning was much too wet however to hold the annual Frontier Days Parade due to heavy rainfall. The town still enjoyed activities which included the Lady Bear’s cheerleaders, twirlers (K-12), the annual bake sale, a live band, rides and booths.
TIMPSON, TX
Timpson Frontier Days Event Update

All activities will start at 5pm today. Starting with the welcome and the singing of The National Anthem. Carnival will begin and Timpson Cheerleaders start at 7pm as planned. Cake auction at 8pm and hometown Jason Pate and Steve Murray Band starts right after the cake auction. Booths and happenings...
TIMPSON, TX
Timpson Frontier Days Parade Cancelled

July 2, 2022 - Due to inclement weather, Timpson's Frontier Day Parade has been cancelled for 10 am Sat morning July 2nd. We are gathering information at this time and may possibly have the parade Monday July 4 - if rescheduled, we will notify you of time. If the weather...
TIMPSON, TX
SH 87 South of Timpson Scene of Tow Truck Crash

July 3, 2022 - State Highway 87 south of Timpson (Horton Hill) near CR 4009 was the scene of a single-vehicle crash July 2, 2022, involving a tow truck. Emergency personnel with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department, Constable Precinct 5 and Shelby County Sheriff's Department all rushed to the location.
TIMPSON, TX
2022 Dixie League Baseball Regional and State Tournaments Underway at Center City Ballpark

Dixie League Baseball Regional and State Tournament play is again underway at Center City Baseball Complex. Four tournaments are hosting more than 25 teams including teams from Center, EMC, Athens, Livingston, Henderson, Gilmer, Splendora, Onalaska, Pineland, Nacogdoches, Cleveland, Dayton, Bullard, Hudson, Huntington, Willis, Panola County, Howe, and Huffman. Some towns even had teams in more than one tourney.
CENTER, TX
SC Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda, July 5

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 5th day of July, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Lola Bell Singleton

Lola Bell Singleton, 85 of Shelbyville, passed away. She was born on September 11, 1936 to the late Jane Ann Land and Samuel Lane, Jr. in Shelbyville. She confessed Christ at an early age. She married Paul Singleton. Funeral service is 2pm Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Triumph First Pentecostal...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
SC Commissioners' Court Grant Workshop, July 6

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Grant Workshop of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 6th day of July, 2022 at 10am in the Courtroom/Community Room of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
City of Tenaha Notice of Special Meeting, July 5 Agenda

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a special called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Tuesday the 5th day of July 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
TENAHA, TX

