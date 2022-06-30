Holiday Offering Free 'Hump Day' Hot Dogs

July 1, 2022 - The House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash' on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3:30pm. Special guest is Dr. Alma Allen, Vineyard Place International, Houston, Texas. The theme is 'Blessed and Highly Favored' from Luke 1:28. Lady Nash will be escorted by Tyrone Davis. Dinner will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Friday and Saturday saw Timpson participate in traditional Frontier Days activities as in the past. Saturday morning was much too wet however to hold the annual Frontier Days Parade due to heavy rainfall. The town still enjoyed activities which included the Lady Bear’s cheerleaders, twirlers (K-12), the annual bake sale, a live band, rides and booths.
All activities will start at 5pm today. Starting with the welcome and the singing of The National Anthem. Carnival will begin and Timpson Cheerleaders start at 7pm as planned. Cake auction at 8pm and hometown Jason Pate and Steve Murray Band starts right after the cake auction. Booths and happenings...
July 2, 2022 - Due to inclement weather, Timpson's Frontier Day Parade has been cancelled for 10 am Sat morning July 2nd. We are gathering information at this time and may possibly have the parade Monday July 4 - if rescheduled, we will notify you of time. If the weather...
July 3, 2022 - State Highway 87 south of Timpson (Horton Hill) near CR 4009 was the scene of a single-vehicle crash July 2, 2022, involving a tow truck. Emergency personnel with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department, Constable Precinct 5 and Shelby County Sheriff's Department all rushed to the location.
Dixie League Baseball Regional and State Tournament play is again underway at Center City Baseball Complex. Four tournaments are hosting more than 25 teams including teams from Center, EMC, Athens, Livingston, Henderson, Gilmer, Splendora, Onalaska, Pineland, Nacogdoches, Cleveland, Dayton, Bullard, Hudson, Huntington, Willis, Panola County, Howe, and Huffman. Some towns even had teams in more than one tourney.
July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 5th day of July, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Lola Bell Singleton, 85 of Shelbyville, passed away. She was born on September 11, 1936 to the late Jane Ann Land and Samuel Lane, Jr. in Shelbyville. She confessed Christ at an early age. She married Paul Singleton. Funeral service is 2pm Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Triumph First Pentecostal...
July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Grant Workshop of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 6th day of July, 2022 at 10am in the Courtroom/Community Room of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a special called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Tuesday the 5th day of July 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
