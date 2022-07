GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At 5PM Saturday, Tropical Storm Colin is centered near Wilmington, with 40 mph max winds. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Colin to move northeast at 7 mph along the North Carolina coast and emerge off the north coast by Sunday afternoon. Maximum winds are 40 mph and little change in strength is forecast. The main impact for our area will pockets of downpours, mainly along the coast. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise. Isolated tornadoes along the coast are possible tonight.

