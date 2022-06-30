ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Hiker mauled in Wyoming by grizzly bear in 'surprise encounter'

By Sarah Dewberry
Cover picture for the articleWildlife authorities in Wyoming said a hiker was hospitalized after being mauled by a grizzly bear in what they said was a "surprise encounter." In a press release, the state's Game...

Outdoor Life

Kansas Poaching Investigation Ends in Charges Over Illegal Killing of Trophy Mule Deer, Turkeys, and Antelope

After an extensive poaching investigation that spanned three years and four counties, nine people were charged with 140 total charges related to wildlife violations that occurred from 2015 to 2019. Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks identified 25 deer that had been taken illegally, along with eight turkeys, one antelope, and other unspecified wildlife, according to a KDWP press release issued this week.
Buffalo, WY
Montana State
New York State
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Wyoming State
Wyoming Accidents
Meeteetse, WY
NY man suffers ‘serious injuries’ following snowmobile ejection

KENDALL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Henrietta man was reportedly involved in a snowmobile-related incident in the Town of Kendall on Saturday just before 11 p.m. Michael Snyder of Henrietta, N.Y. was found irresponsive by Orleans County Sheriff’s office after being ejected from a snowmobile while attempting to ‘water skip’ the vehicle across a pond, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Man killed in Island Park crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Friday, July 1, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry’s Lake, in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a...
Canadian charged with causing $5.5 million Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is facing a federal charge after allegedly causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. The United States Attorney's Office filed a case Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls against Darrel Lynn Swanson for one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
Local lemonade stand makes a comeback after being stolen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You all know how the saying goes. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. For ‘Say Say Clark', that’s what she loves to do. “It’s going to be a hot summer day, and they need some lemonade. So, they’re going to come to my lemonade stand,” Say Say said.
Buffalo man shot multiple times in the legs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night. According to city officials, Northwest District officers responded to Grace Street, near the intersection of Niagara Street. Detectives said a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times in the legs. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where […]
State Police: Hamburg man arrested for DWI Saturday following crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed […]
Crazy Wild Animal Found In Clarence New York

Anytime some mentions all the snow we get in Western New York, most people in the 716 say at least we don't have hurricanes, wildfires, or alligators. While now it looks like we will have to cross off alligators that list as a fisherman found some lurking in a pond in the town of Clarence.
Colorado Dispensaries Prepare for 7/10

Has it been almost three months since 4/20? Time to get out the dab rig. The exact origin of the 7/10 celebration is murky, but it's widely agreed that the inspiration was a date whose numbers look like the word "oil" when turned upside down. While July 10 is a relatively new day of festivities for the cannabis community, 7/10 has evolved quickly as extraction technology progresses. But not all of that evolution has been appreciated.
Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
