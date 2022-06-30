ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

McPherson day care provider arrested, license suspended

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has suspended a McPherson day care license after McPherson police arrested the day care provider on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.

Tracy Barr (Courtesy McPherson County Sheriff’s Office)

Someone called authorities about young children and a dog unsupervised in a backyard near a pool in the 100 block of S. Park Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5.

According to the McPherson Police Department, the investigation revealed the children had left a day care in the 700 block of E. Kansas Avenue and walked to the backyard on Park Street, just around the corner. Police did not say if the children crossed a street to get to their location.

Officers went to the home of the day care and say that Tracy Barr, the 47-year-old day care provider, drove up with one of the children in her car. The officers say she was driving under the influence, so they booked her into jail on suspicion of DUI and suspicion of aggravated endangering a child. Her bond was set at $13,750.

Officer took the children into protective custody and arrested the woman. The children were later released to their parents or guardians.

Police notified the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the county attorney.

On Thursday afternoon, the KDHE issued an Emergency Order of Suspension for the day care, Golden Explorers, 722 E. Kansas, McPherson. According to the order, “KDHE Child Care Licensing was informed by McPherson Police Department of an investigation of possible intoxication and child endangerment by Licensee. Children in care were found unattended around Licensee’s neighborhood. Licensee was arrested. An investigation is ongoing.”

Barr can appeal the emergency order.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
