Kimberly J. Brown Is Engaged to Daniel Kountz!

By Chris Eades
 3 days ago
Please join us in congratulating Kimberly J. Brown on her engagement to Daniel Kountz! “Have I introduced you guys to my fiancé?” the actress teased on Instagram sharing a selfie of her and her beau where she’s also showing off her beautiful diamond engagement ring. Naturally, she also added the hashtag:...

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
SheKnows

Esme’s Downfall on General Hospital Finally Appears Imminent but We Suspect a Twist Coming — Plus, Britt’s GIF Won the Week

Another week in Port Charles and it felt like General Hospital was serving up far too many of their second-tier storylines. With the truth about Marshall out, it seems it’s going to lead to another revelation. Spinelli is definitely behind Society Setups, but does anyone care? Dex working for Michael was an interesting twist, but it’s still a rehashed storyline. Finally, Britt going viral definitely stole the week.
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Kirsten Storms Responds to Internet Haters

The internet can be a cruel place where people hiding behind the anonymity of screen names feel free to say whatever they like, often with no consideration for the feelings of the person they’re talking about. GENERAL HOSPITAL star Kirsten Storms (Maxie) enjoys being active on social media, and as such, has dealt with plenty of rude and nasty comments that supposed “fans” have sent to her.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
