ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Neutral ground parking allowed until Friday morning due to flood threat

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QO8J_0gRAIQGM00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, due to expected thunderstorms, city leaders announced that neutral ground parking will be allowed until Friday morning.

NOLA Ready made the announcement on Twitter allowing neutral ground parking until Friday, July 1 at 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service reminds residents to not drive on flooded roads and to be aware of their surroundings. Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
WDSU

Storms, Flash Flooding Potential & Heat

NEW ORLEANS — Storms cells with rain rates of 1-2: inches have spurred a Flash Flood Warning until 3:45 Pm this afternoon. 70% chance of showers and storms into late evening. LOCAL FORECAST:. Hot and Humid with seasonal average temperatures 86-91° (91° Avg, New Orleans). Breezy at times as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Ambulance wrecks into Bayou Lafourche; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed into Bayou Lafourche in Larose on Saturday afternoon. Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 Chief Devin Dedon confirmed to The Gazette that all are OK after the driver of the emergency vehicle lost control, taking the ambulance into the bayou. Chief Dedon said...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
NOLA.com

5 carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two women were carjacked in the 1400 block of North Derbigny Street (map) in Treme at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Just after getting into their vehicle, they heard a loud knock on the window and turned to find man with a gun. They got out and the man took the the vehicle — a 2017 grey Honda Accord Sport with the Louisiana license plate 313DRT — and drove away, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
99.9 KTDY

Vehicle Goes Airborne in Horrific Crash in Sun Louisiana [VIDEO]

A vehicle in Sun, La. (St Tammany Parish) left the roadway on Wednesday morning and went airborne before striking a power pole and the power lines alongside the roadway. The dramatic footage was all caught on security cameras and amazingly the driver reportedly only sustained minor injuries. Some in the...
SUN, LA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD reports three carjackings from this holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The carjackings continue to be a consistent problem in New Orleans, as there were three reported carjackings from this weekend alone. According to the New Orleans police, one carjacking was reported in the Seventh Ward, one near Algiers, and one in New Orleans East. The carjacking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Inflation blasts firework stands nationwide, locally

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Firework stands are in full swing, getting ready for one of their biggest weekends. Celebrations are expected to be explosive this year, but it'll come at a price. On the corner of Lafayette Street and 15th Street in Gretna, is a firework stand you can't...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

A Covington company thinks your empty wine bottle can be used for the greater good

Nearly a month before Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana last year, Andrew Ellzey, his mother, Lacy Ellzey, and their friend, Edward Guillot, held an event in Abita Springs where they collected enough glassware to produce over 150 bags of sand. For some St. Tammany Parish residents, those sandbags would later provide a crucial line of defense against rising floodwaters.
COVINGTON, LA
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Orleans

Bed and Breakfasts offer you a place you can stay, unwind and relax. They offer a unique experience that you can’t find anywhere else. In New Orleans, there are a plethora of bed and breakfast options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a historic property or a more modern setting, there’s something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the best bed and breakfasts in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase involving a kidnapping suspect led to the Causeway Bridge being temporarily closed Saturday evening. Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie. Multiple suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the people living there. One of the suspects took one of the occupants and left the location.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy