Neutral ground parking allowed until Friday morning due to flood threat

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, due to expected thunderstorms, city leaders announced that neutral ground parking will be allowed until Friday morning.

NOLA Ready made the announcement on Twitter allowing neutral ground parking until Friday, July 1 at 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service reminds residents to not drive on flooded roads and to be aware of their surroundings. Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.

