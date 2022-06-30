A Disney-obsessed TikTok star posts viral video from McDonald’s on Biloxi Beach

A British social media influencer who loves all things Disney posted a viral video from Biloxi of his journey to find the hottest new McDonald’s Happy Meal toy.

Known as mrthomasenglish (Mr. Thomas English) on Instagram and TikTok , he describes himself as an “English English teacher” who lives in Arizona but is originally from Essex, a county in England between London and the North Sea.

Mr. Thomas English is known for his videos and reels of trying on Disney outfits and wigs, as well as comparing how American and British people react in everyday conversations about politics, education, social issues and more.

More recently, he’s been on the hunt to collect McDonald’s toys from Disney’s new “Lightyear” movie featuring main character Buzz Lightyear.

And he found his first toy in Biloxi.

The influencer said on camera that while on tour, he was staying at a hotel — presumably Hotel Legends — next to the McDonald’s location at Main Street and U.S. 90 near Hard Rock Casino.

Mr. Thomas English films himself going inside McDonald’s and getting the first toy, which is Buzz inside of a spaceship.

It also came with stickers, which the influencer stuck on the toy once back in his hotel room.

The video has over 200,000 views on Instagram and 150,000 views on TikTok .