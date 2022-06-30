Fresno man charged in passport fraud after using dead child's identity

A Fresno man was arrested after a federal grand jury indicted him in May on suspicion of passport fraud after trying to renew a passport with the identity he assumed of a child who died in the 1950s, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Kenneth Laitman, aka John Rodman, 78, of Fresno, left his job in New York and moved to California in 1984 where he assumed the identity of John Rodman and worked at an endoscopy practice.

The real John Rodman died in 1950 at 4-years-old, according to court documents.

Laitman is also accused of obtaining various forms of ID, opening bank accounts, receiving government benefits, and working jobs using Rodman's identity.

Laitman obtained a U.S. passport in 2004 under John Rodman's name and is charged with trying to renew the passport in 2014.

The FBI is also asking the public to call them at 916-746-7000 if anyone has information about his activities.

If convicted, Laitman faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.