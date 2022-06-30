ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno man charged in passport fraud after using dead child's identity

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcX50_0gRAHuaF00

A Fresno man was arrested after a federal grand jury indicted him in May on suspicion of passport fraud after trying to renew a passport with the identity he assumed of a child who died in the 1950s, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Kenneth Laitman, aka John Rodman, 78, of Fresno, left his job in New York and moved to California in 1984 where he assumed the identity of John Rodman and worked at an endoscopy practice.

The real John Rodman died in 1950 at 4-years-old, according to court documents.

Laitman is also accused of obtaining various forms of ID, opening bank accounts, receiving government benefits, and working jobs using Rodman's identity.

Laitman obtained a U.S. passport in 2004 under John Rodman's name and is charged with trying to renew the passport in 2014.

The FBI is also asking the public to call them at 916-746-7000 if anyone has information about his activities.

If convicted, Laitman faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Fresno man accused of using dead child’s identity for decades

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno man accused of assuming the identity of a child who died in 1950 has been arrested on a charge of passport fraud, according to federal authorities. Kenneth Laitman, 78, was arrested Thursday, more than a month after a grand jury indicted him, according to a release from the U.S. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
GV Wire

Clovis Mall Shooting Suspect Arrested With ‘Ghost’ Gun

An 18-year-old Clovis man was arrested with a “ghost” gun in his possession Thursday night following a shooting two days earlier at Sierra Vista Mall. Clovis police arrested Aiden Seibert during a traffic stop in which he had a loaded privately manufactured 9 mm handgun lacking a serial number.
CLOVIS, CA
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Evelyn Mary Rodriguez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Evelyn Mary Rodriguez. Evelyn Rodriguez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 28-year-old Rodriguez is 5' 1" tall, 125 lbs., and has red or auburn hair. If you know where Evelyn Rodriguez is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport Fraud#Fbi#Crime News
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Clovis police chief responds to perception that department doesn’t hire officers of color following civil grand jury decision

A civil grandy jury ruled this week, the Clovis police department needs to produce a strategic plan to hire more officers of color. The ruling comes after a complaint was filed suggesting systemic racism within the police department’s hiring process. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Clovis police chief Curt Fleming fires back at that perception and what the department has done to hire more officers of color.
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX26

Man gets life in prison for 2017 double murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Dec. 14, 2017 murders of two men near Woodward Lakes in Fresno. 26-year-old Gary Perry of Fresno was convicted of killing Brennen Fairhead and Scott Gaffney, as well as the attempted murder of Michael Rackley.
FRESNO, CA
vvng.com

Gofundme launched for Hesperia truck driver stabbed to death near Fresno

AVENAL, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old truck driver from Hesperia named Joe Madeira, was stabbed to death in a random attack after giving the suspect a ride. On June 25, 2022, Madeira was traveling through the Fresno area when he came across a stranded 21-year-old man later identified as Isaiah Harley, a resident of San Francisco, along the road.
HESPERIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Two Fresno men killed in Kings County crash, CHP says

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two Fresno men late Friday night. Just before midnight Friday officers say they were alerted to a call of a crash near Jersey and 17th Avenues in Lemoore. Investigators say 26-year-old Santana Yanez of Lemoore was driving eastbound on Jersey at a high rate of speed at the same time the driver of a Nissan minivan was pulling out of the parking lot of the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.
LEMOORE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman stabbed in the neck, dog taken in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. – A woman says she was attacked and stabbed in the neck and her small brown dog was taken early Friday, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. of a woman screaming for help at Fairview Park. The victim says she was attacked by 4-6 people struck with a baseball bat, stabbed in the neck, and her dog was taken during the attack.
VISALIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Reportedly Arrested with Stolen Vehicles, a Firearm, and Narcotics

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post:. Merced – Merced PD Gang Unit arrested a man in possession of a firearm, narcotics, and several stolen vehicles after serving a search warrant. On June 24, 2022 at approximately 2:45 PM the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit...
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica; officials say she used a phony passport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, was captured at a Costa Rica hostel Wednesday, over a month after the murder. U.S. Marshals worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach, which borders to Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday. She will be deported and returned to the U.S.
FRESNO, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy