ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, GA

Southwest Georgia state road maintenance to begin in July

By Georgia Department of Transportation
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ifljb_0gRAHdp800

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that maintenance on state routes will begin in July.

The GDOT says the road work will provide motorists a safe and smoother ride by clearing rights of way and fixing other road issues.

The following are the expected repairs to impact southwest Georgia counties:

Decatur and Mitchell counties

State Route (SR) 262 from east of SR 97 in Decatur County to east of County Line Road in Mitchell County.

Pavement preservation, application of two layers of an emulsion and two different sizes of rock. Pavement preservation techniques extend the life of a road between asphalt resurfacings.

Estimated start date Firday, July 1 and should be complete in October.

Mitchell County
SR 3 South from north of Progress Avenue to south of Harmony Road.
Pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay. Estimated start date July 17 and should be complete in September.

Brooks County

SR 76, from the Georgia/Florida state line to south of SR 38 and from north of SR 333 to south of SR 133 for Vegetation removal.

Estimated start date is Wednesday, July 6 and should be complete in September.

Lowndes County

Interstate 75 South from north of SR 38 to south of Mud Creek.

Pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay travel and ramp lanes. Milling grinds into the upper layer of pavement to remove ruts and other imperfections. Inlay paving covers the milled area and levels the road.

Estimated start date Sunday, July 17 and should be complete in September.

Motorists should be prepared for traffic interruptions and possible travel delays. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zones and be prepared to stop for people and equipment.

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia area Fourth of July celebrations

Events are scheduled across Northeast Georgia this weekend to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Here’s a list of some of the places where you and your family can enjoy a fun Fourth:. JULY 2nd. Athens invites you to celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Gov. Kemp addresses Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference

Governor Brian P. Kemp spoke to local and state public safety personnel, school resource officers (SROs), other law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel, teachers, school administration officials, and school counselors at the 2022 Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) hosted the event in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education. Having started in 2009, the three-day event is the state’s premier and longest-running conference for school safety.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mitchell County, GA
City
Decatur, GA
Decatur County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
County
Decatur County, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
accesswdun.com

Georgia DNR Game Wardens urge caution on, around the lake

Independence Day weekend is here and that means Lanier will be one of the busiest lakes east of the Mississippi River, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR Game Wardens, through Wednesday of this week, responded to 16 boating incidents including one fatality, two drownings, and handled 47...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting Friday morning for some residents in Lee County when a 7-foot alligator was found in a Creekside Manor yard. It’s believed the gator came from a nearby creek. The alligator was reported to be in a resident’s yard on Foxworth Drive around 7 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Georgia#Florida State#Road Work#Gdot#Brooks County Sr
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany residents react to Radium Springs Trail plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are trying to make the Flint River more of a draw as they’re working on plans for an extended trail. County leaders say they’ll use a new 3.2 million dollar federal grant and local funds to pay for a 6-mile pedestrian walk that will connect Radium Springs to Downtown Albany.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Thomasville Eagle Scout installs Fit Trail at local park

A local Eagle Scout recently completed the installation of a 10-station Fit Trail, adding another amenity to Thomasville's Cherokee Park for the community to enjoy. The idea of a Fit Trail originated a few years ago when Brookwood student Christopher Watt was researching service project ideas to become an Eagle Scout. He came up with the idea of a Fit Trail, installing five exercise stations around Cherokee Lake. "The stations are constructed of wood and include simple exercises like sit-ups, stretches, and pull-ups," said Mike Owens, Parks/Recreation & Golf Manager for the City of Thomasville. "This system provides another opportunity for exercise at our parks."
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns about large gatherings during holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Doctors are warning about what could come after a holiday weekend of large gatherings. Phoebe is now reporting 33 COVID hospitalizations with 27 in Albany, a 150% increase in two weeks. In response, Phoebe has expanded their unit in Phoebe Main dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients. Dr....
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wtxl.com

South Georgia and North Florida Independence Day events

At the Miller County (Georgia) Courthouse, there will be vendors, kids activities, water slide, inflatables, train ride and entertainment from Kevin Whoo from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin after dark at Spring Creek Park. July 3. Downtown Apalachicola Independence Eve Celebration. The celebration will be held at...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Tifton Wiregrass Freedom Festival draws tourists and locals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Wiregrass Freedom Festival, an annual tradition, drew hundreds of locals and tourists Saturday. The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Museum of Agriculture hosts multiple single-day events every year. Saturday’s event was a celebration of America and South Georgia. “It’s a great way to tie...
TIFTON, GA
southgatv.com

Albany train shed death ruled heat related

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office has identified last week’s deceased man who was discovered in a railway yard building. The man has been identified as 65 year old Jerry Lawrence Brown of Albany. Coroner Michael Fowler says the heat-related death was compounded by ongoing...
ALBANY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy