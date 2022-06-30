Southwest Georgia state road maintenance to begin in July

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that maintenance on state routes will begin in July.

The GDOT says the road work will provide motorists a safe and smoother ride by clearing rights of way and fixing other road issues.

The following are the expected repairs to impact southwest Georgia counties:

Decatur and Mitchell counties

State Route (SR) 262 from east of SR 97 in Decatur County to east of County Line Road in Mitchell County.

Pavement preservation, application of two layers of an emulsion and two different sizes of rock. Pavement preservation techniques extend the life of a road between asphalt resurfacings.

Estimated start date Firday, July 1 and should be complete in October.

Mitchell County

SR 3 South from north of Progress Avenue to south of Harmony Road.

Pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay. Estimated start date July 17 and should be complete in September.

Brooks County

SR 76, from the Georgia/Florida state line to south of SR 38 and from north of SR 333 to south of SR 133 for Vegetation removal.

Estimated start date is Wednesday, July 6 and should be complete in September.

Lowndes County

Interstate 75 South from north of SR 38 to south of Mud Creek.

Pavement preservation, spot mill and inlay travel and ramp lanes. Milling grinds into the upper layer of pavement to remove ruts and other imperfections. Inlay paving covers the milled area and levels the road.

Estimated start date Sunday, July 17 and should be complete in September.

Motorists should be prepared for traffic interruptions and possible travel delays. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zones and be prepared to stop for people and equipment.