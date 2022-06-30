ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

East End Connector opens

By For the Weekly
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0MiH_0gRAHXTe00
The East End Connector opened on June 30.

DURHAM — The N.C. Department of Transportation opened the Durham East End Connector today following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local and state officials this morning.
The project has a long history. First discussed in the 1950s as part of Durham’s Thoroughfare Plan, the project was planned in the 1980s in conjunction with the Durham Freeway, which opened in 1990s, but the connector was not funded and built at that time.
The project was studied again in the 2000s and following rounds of public input, preliminary engineering and right-of-way acquisition, a contract was awarded and the project began in 2015.
Following seven years of construction, the $160-million project to link Durham Freeway (N.C. 147) and U.S. 70 and provide a stoplight-free drive between Interstates 85 and 40 is complete.
This complex project contains almost every aspect of major heavy civil highway construction. It includes both concrete and asphalt paving; 16 bridges, including flyover structures, railroad bridges, a scissor bridge and four rehabbed bridges; four different types of walls; and four culverts.
Completion of the connector is expected to alleviate congestion on the Durham Freeway and U.S. 15-501 through Durham, and divert traffic from local roads, such as Duke, Gregson, Mangum and Roxboro streets.
The East End Connector has regional importance as well. Its opening is expected to promote economic development in areas along the I-85 corridor toward Virginia by improving access for travel and the transportation of goods between the counties north of Durham and major employment and retail centers, including RTP, RDU Airport and locations in Wake County.
The opening coincides with a new interstate designation: I-885, which now runs concurrent with U.S. 70 south from I-85 to the connector and then south on former N.C. 147 to I-40. N.C. 147 no longer begins at I-40; it now runs between the connector and I-85 in northwest Durham.
Signage denoting the new I-885 designation was installed over the past couple months. Some exit numbers on U.S. 70 and N.C. 147 have changed. Former Toll N.C. 147, which goes from I-40 south to Toll N.C. 540, has also changed to Toll N.C. 885.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
The Week

6 captivating homes in the North Carolina Research Triangle

Part of the North Ridge Country Club neighborhood, this four-bedroom home is just steps from the course. The 2021 Joseph Trojanowski-designed house has an open main floor divided by a stacked-stone gas fireplace, with a chef's kitchen featuring quartz counters and marble slab walls, and living and dining areas with wide-plank white-oak floors and retractable doors to a deck overlooking mature trees.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
State
Virginia State
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Traffic
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
cbs17

Johnston County issues boil water advisory

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials are issuing a boil water advisory after a main water break caused a pressure loss. In a Facebook post, Johnston County officials announced that a water break caused pressure loss in the Archer Lodge area of the Johnston County water system. A...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East End#Signage#Urban Construction#Duke#The East End Connector
cbs17

NC construction companies strategizing to recruit workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Federal labor data shows there are close to 500,000 job openings in the construction industry. Those positions are crucial in helping build the Triangle’s much-needed homes. “You can see as you drive around the Triangle that construction is booming,” said Ilina Ewen with Samet...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Man accidentally shot near shopping center: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning near Chapanoke Square shopping center. At about 1:28 a.m., officers say they were called to the 3200 block of S. Wilmington St. in reference to a shooting. They found a man who had been...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting police say happened early Sunday morning. At about 2:21 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Saunders St. When they got to the scene, they report finding...
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Best New Restaurants and Bars in Raleigh, N.C.

It's been a sizzling six months for great new food in the Raleigh area, from donut shops to tequila spots and more. We have 15 new places—a range of unique concepts—to help find new favorites and expand your horizons for your next night on the town!. A'Verde Cocina...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

New highway I-885 opens in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials say the new highway could cut some drivers commute down by around 10 minutes and ease congestion through downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
1K+
Followers
451
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy