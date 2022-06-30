David M. LaQuay, 90, of Mannsville

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Daryl J. Kloster Sr., 67, of Old State Road, Castorland, also known as “Forest City”, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Dale Brown officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. A gathering at the 3-G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Tuesday beginning at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Daryl’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Daryl’s family during their time of need.

CASTORLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO