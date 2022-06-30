ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannsville, NY

David M. LaQuay, 90, of Mannsville

 3 days ago

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David M. LaQuay, Mannsville, passed away...

David R. Blair, 65, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David R. Blair, 65, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester. He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Nancy; three sons, Brian D. Blair (Kory) of Clemson, SC; Brandon L. Blair of Castorland; Bradley R. Blair of Utica; a granddaughter, Trinity Joyce; a sister, Janet M. Pate (Stephen) of Castorland; a brother, Terry L. Blair (Birdi) of Castorland; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and a nephew-in-law, Kenny Zehr. David is predeceased by his mother and father, Joyce M. Blair and Robert J. Blair; and by a niece, Tina M. Pate Zehr.
CASTORLAND, NY
Daryl J. Kloster Sr., 67, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Daryl J. Kloster Sr., 67, of Old State Road, Castorland, also known as “Forest City”, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Dale Brown officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. A gathering at the 3-G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Tuesday beginning at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Daryl’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Daryl’s family during their time of need.
CASTORLAND, NY
Patti Jo Brow, 69, formerly of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Patti Jo Brow, 69, formally of Glen Park, NY, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY. She was born on November 17,1952 in Watertown, New York, daughter of Gerald and Beverly (Guyette) Scee....
GLEN PARK, NY
David E. "Dave" Running, Jr., of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David E. “Dave” Running, Jr., passed away Friday afternoon, July 1st , at his home with his family at his side and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born February 21, 1958 in Alexandria Bay, NY, son of David...
WATERTOWN, NY
New York City, NY
Mannsville, NY
New York State
Nancy "Nan" Adeline Lyttle, 83, of Rices Junction

RICES JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Nancy “Nan” Adeline Lyttle, 83 of the Old Rices Road was ushered into the glory of her Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay after suffering a stroke on Father’s day June 19th. The funeral will be...
WATERTOWN, NY
Richard A. "Rick" Buske, 66, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Richard A. “Rick” Buske, 66, died on Thursday evening, June 29, 2022. Rick was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 11, 1955 the son of the late Albert and Geraldine (Fafek) Buske. He attended school in Oswego and entered and served in the U.S. Marines being honorably discharged. He began a 40 year career with Niagara Mohawk working in Syracuse, Oswego and retiring from the Watertown office as Material Manager.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Allen B. Huff, Jr., 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Allen B. Huff, Jr., 64, of Watertown, passed away June 29, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Allen was a born April 11, 1958, in Centerville, AL, son of Allen B. Huff, Sr and Rose (Parker) Huff. In Alabama he graduated from high school and earned a bachelor’s of arts in accounting. Allen joined the United States Army, after 21 years he was honorably discharged from Fort Drum, NY where he was a supervisor and cook. For ten years Allen was a cook and housekeeper for Jefferson Rehabilitation Center retiring in August of 2019.
WATERTOWN, NY
Roberta Anne Carpenter, 85, formerly of Sackets Harbor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roberta Anne Carpenter, 85, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2014. Born November 29, 1936, in Rodman, NY, a daughter of Bernard C. And Marion Frink Colman;...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
Mary Alice
Gloria M. Evans, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. Evans, born February 18, 1924, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, in Watertown, NY at the home of her son Dr. David Rechlin. A long-time resident of Fredonia, Gloria had previously lived in West Seneca, NY, Derby, NY, and Stuart, FL. Gloria was the daughter of Fred and Lucy Grotke, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husbands Ted Rechlin and George Evans, as well as her brother Cliff Grotke.
WATERTOWN, NY
George H. Gould, IV, 63, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - George H. Gould IV, 63, of Wooden Drive South, passed away on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent, NY. George was born on September 1st, 1958 in Rochester,...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Patrick Henry Lundy, 84, a Carthage native

SARATOGA, Wyoming (WWNY) - Patrick Henry Lundy, 84, a Carthage native and longtime resident of Saratoga, Wyoming, died Friday, July 1, 2022,in the Veterans Administration Hospital in Rawlins, Wyoming. There will be no public services or calling hours. Private interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Champion, NY. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
SARATOGA, WY
A big family reunion, 200 family members gather at Southwick Beach

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) -Most family reunions might have a couple dozen people. This one had 200 people. The Derrigo family celebrated their family’s legacy at Southwick Beach this Saturday as nearly 200 family members came together. They’re all descendants of John and Sara Derrigo, two immigrants...
ELLISBURG, NY
#The Samaritan Keep Home
The Rock Closet finds new home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was set to close Friday unless it found a new home - and a new home has been located. The Rock Closet, operating on State Street in Watertown, is a place to go when people need free clothing. A few weeks ago, those who...
WATERTOWN, NY
Late Dexter police officer has bridge named after him

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Samuel Johnson, a former police chief in Dexter who was killed in the line of duty, will have a bridge named after him. It’ll be the bridge in Dexter that crosses over into the Town of Hounsfield on Route 180. A bill to rename...
DEXTER, NY
Many landlords on waiting list for grant to repair apartments

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 200 rental property owners in Jefferson County applied for a grant for up to $10,000 for repairs. Only 50 of those applications were accepted. It’s simple supply and demand says the Jefferson County Economic Development agency as it hopes to secure a round...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Pride of Baltimore II docks in Clayton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pride of Baltimore II is docked in Clayton for a short time. The schooner first launched in 1988 and has sailed more than 250,000 nautical miles and visited more than 200 ports in 40 counties. The ship is named after the Pride of Baltimore,...
CLAYTON, NY
Lowville wind project crew celebrates safety streak

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Situated on right in the middle of Number 3 Road near Lowville, Number Three Wind Farm is nearly all built. Those who built it just hit 100,000 hours worked without a single safety incident. This cookout on Thursday celebrated that feat. “That’s very...
LOWVILLE, NY
Volunteer drivers see hike in mileage reimbursement

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers drivers get a bump in federal mile reimbursement. The feds raised the reimbursement rate from 58 and a half cents a mile to 62 and a half cents a mile starting July 1. The increase will help people who drive for the Volunteer Transportation...
WATERTOWN, NY
How to use fireworks safely and legally

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tents pop up every 4th of July season, selling an assortment of different types of so-called “fireworks” for everyone to enjoy. “We see the same faces every year so it’s good to catch up with people,” said Jason Simonette, who has run a TNT Fireworks tent for 6 years.
WATERTOWN, NY

