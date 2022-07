John Badman|The Telegraph The Fourth of July weekend kicked off with a big bang Saturday in Grafton. Hundreds of people packed Lighthouse Park and the local restaurants and bars to watch the fireworks and have fun. The Fireworks Authority from Quincy handled the Grafton fireworks again this year lauching from the area between Lighthouse Park and The Loading Dock on the Grafton riverfront. Owner Rob Ebbing said this is the fourth year in Grafton for July 4th but the company also managed the fireworks in Grafton and Alton for last years series of displays sponsored by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. "Grafton is a great little town" Ebbing said as he made final preparations to launch. Light rain continued fall off and on during the show and in the hours leading up to it. The Illinois Conservation Police managed the approximately 40 boats on the river for the show, maintaining a safe distance. Families packed the back of pickup trucks, sat on blankets, cooked on barbecue grills and perched on anything they could find on the riverfront, never allowing the rain drops to spoil their fun. (John Badman)

GRAFTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO