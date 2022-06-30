Kern Living: My 24/7 Agents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is notorious for its triple-digit heat. Those looking to get out of the house while remaining cool this summer can head to local spray parks and community pools. If you’re willing to drive outside of Bakersfield, there are several destinations outside the city that offer adrenaline-filled water activities. All drive […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after a drowning Saturday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Corazon Court in a neighborhood near Breckenridge and Vineland roads just before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning. A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and […]
COMPTON, Calif (KERO) — Of Friday when the statewide gas tax hike took effect, a Compton City councilman held a free gas giveaway for local residents. Councilman Andre Spicer was at the Z-Y oil station in Compton bright and early Friday morning offering free gas, which attracted so many drivers, the nearby streets were completely gridlocked.
LANCASTER — The professional July Fourth fireworks show planned, for Monday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, was officially canceled, on Friday, after the company contracted by the city of Lancaster for it ran afoul of the state fire marshal. According to an earlier announcement by the city, the state...
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a 23-year-old man considered a high-risk sex offender and get him off the streets. Marshals are looking for Judal Thompson. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and sex with a minor. Thompson...
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision in the city of Bakersfield early Friday morning, July 1, 2022. Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the intersection of South H Street and Belle Terrace at 2:25 a.m. for a two-vehicle traffic collision with injuries, according to the department.
They said from the beginning it was not going to be the Moneywise building. It's the Woolworth's building. The iconic red ribbon sign was not going anywhere, they said. Neither was the Woolworth's lunch counter or the long row of windows on 19th Street that will make the first floor into a kind of transparent fish bowl, with shoppers and coffee sippers taking the place of the goldfish.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported a 3-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pool Saturday. Deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Corazon Court around 4:50 p.m. regarding a report of a child who had fallen into a pool, according to KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague.
Fireworks season in Bakersfield officially commenced Friday afternoon with the completion of final inspections for booths selling to residents looking for the most bang for their buck. Noting the stands were about as ubiquitous as the Starbucks throughout city limits over the next four days, Bakersfield City Fire Marshal Shane...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — UPDATE July, 1: Authorities seized approximately 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on June 10, according to a press release from Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The release says 18 illegally-owned firearms, drugs and $9,500 in proceeds from illegal drugs and fireworks sales were also seized. Fernando Moreno, 23, Jose Luis Garcia, 42 […]
Jim Burke Ford has received one of the domestic automaker's new, all-electric F-150 Lightning trucks at the dealership's Automall location at 5300 Gasoline Alley. The vehicle, which has been sold to a local buyer, has about 563 horsepower and a 340-mile range, with the ability to power a home. A...
Imagine that someone knocks at your door and tells you that in a lot next to your home there are abandoned oil wells leaking massive amounts of methane that could be explosive. Or even worse, that your house was built over abandoned wells that might also be leaking. That was...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CAL Fire officials said investigators have stopped an unlicensed fireworks company and seized illegal fireworks from a warehouse in Mojave last week. Fire officials in Sacramento County said the group Exposhows Fireworks Events was in possession of fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals and illegal homemade fireworks that “could have […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for an at-risk woman due to age, according to a press release. Madelyn Davis, 70, was last seen in the 2600 block of Chester Avenue on June 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to the release. The release says, […]
Arianna Davis and her 6-year-old niece Lea Jae Davis were clearly enjoying the new playground swings at University Park in northeast Bakersfield. It was a warm Friday morning and they were having a full-on conversation as they flew, side by side, high over the safe surface of the play area.
The accident happened around 5:00 p.m., on Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway involving a Kern County Fire Vehicle. Police said a Kern County Fire Department battalion chief’s vehicle struck a white sedan at the intersection with its sirens and lights on. The impact of the crash left the driver...
The Kern County Probation Department’s Mandatory Supervision Unit arrested a man on suspicion of violating his probation and drug charges after conducting a search of a home in Bakersfield. On Tuesday, officers arrested 20-year-old Juan Garcia on Tuesday, after a search of his home in the 1200 block of...
