Kern Living: My 24/7 Agents

They said from the beginning it was not going to be the Moneywise building. It's the Woolworth's building. The iconic red ribbon sign was not going anywhere, they said. Neither was the Woolworth's lunch counter or the long row of windows on 19th Street that will make the first floor into a kind of transparent fish bowl, with shoppers and coffee sippers taking the place of the goldfish.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO