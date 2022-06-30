ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County Issues 90-Day Ban on Outdoor Burning

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll outdoor burning is prohibited in Tarrant County for the next 90 days, the county announced Tuesday. Severe drought conditions in unincorporated areas of the county have prompted Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois to request the ban in order...

www.nbcdfw.com

CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Raises COVID-19 Level to Yellow or ‘Medium'

Tarrant County has raised its COVID-19 community level to yellow, or 'medium,' amid a recent surge in COVID cases. The county had been in the green, or 'low,' since late March. According to Tarrant County's website, the upgrade to medium means that new cases are above 200 (per 100,000 population...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Hundreds of Homeowners Show Support at Tarrant County Appraisal Meeting for Embattled Fort Worth Realtor Under Investigation

TARRANT COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Hundreds of homeowners rallied at the Tarrant County Appraisal District Thursday amid the investigation into a Fort Worth realtor known for helping at least 90,000 residents protest their property tax appraisals for free. The district is investigating accusations against Chandler Crouch, a property...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Clinic Expands Health Care Services in Dallas County Cities

Federally qualified health center Los Barrios Unidos held a grand opening for its newest clinic in Oak Cliff. The clinic services an area of Dallas County where medical access remains an issue. That includes Oak Cliff, Lancaster, DeSoto, southern Dallas and Duncanville. "When you look at the underserved area here,...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Shortage of beds in state mental hospitals delays treatment in North Texas

DALLAS — Inside the Dallas County Jail, there are more than 360 prisoners found incompetent to stand trial who are awaiting a bed in a state mental hospital. On average, a male prisoner found incompetent to stand trial waits about 795 days to get a bed in a maximum-security state hospital. The wait time for a female prisoner in the same situation is about 230 days.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Abortion Providers Begin to Reopen

After closing its doors Friday, Whole Woman's Health began to reopen clinics Wednesday, including those in Fort Worth and McKinney, after a Houston judge ruled that a pre-Roe law banning abortion no longer stands. “For us, the most important thing is to be able to open and welcome our patients...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mighty 990

Gunman Opens Fire on Cops in Texas

DEVELOPING STORY: At least three police officers have been shot and one has been killed by a gunman on the loose in Haltom City, Texas. “OK so we have an active shooter in the area,” an officer at the scene said a short while ago. “He is armed. Please leave for your safety. Please leave. He’s shot multiple people already. Please leave.”
HALTOM CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Baker Selling ‘Protest Cookies' With a Message

A Denton County baker has been in national food competitions for her elaborate cakes. Now, her sweets are in the spotlight for a different reason. Customers say the sweet treats at Hive Bakery in Flower Mound speak for themselves. Most also like what owner Haley Popp has to say. “When...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

I-35E in Carrollton reopens after major crash

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police have reopened the northbound lanes on Interstate 35E in Carrollton. They closed off the northbound lanes near the exit to Frankford Road to look into a serious crash on the highway. For two hours, drivers were being directed to that exit. At this time, there's...
CARROLLTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick comments on Haltom shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement following the killing of two people in Haltom City Saturday night. On Saturday night, two people were killed and four were injured, including three officers from the Haltom City Police Department and one elderly woman. “This is a timely reminder that the men and […]
HALTOM CITY, TX

