NEW YORK -- Six people, including three firefighters, are recovering following a house fire in Queens.CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with a woman who helped her neighbors escape.The FDNY says three people were rescued from a second-floor apartment after flames broke out Sunday morning in the Richmond Hill section of the borough.One local resident, who didn't want to be named, told Mishkin she happened to be awake watching TV in her living room on Sunday morning at around 3 a.m."I heard stuff being thrown from upstairs. That's when I saw from the reflection of the car that there was a fire upstairs," she said.The...

QUEENS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO