Dryden, NY

New TC3 programs aimed at local workforce needs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – New streamlined education programs being offered at TC3. The college announcing six new microcredentials in response to local workforce needs. Microcredentials...

chronicle-express.com

Smith graduates from School of Practical Nursing

GENEVA — Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing (MSWSPN) celebrated its 87th graduating class on June 23 in the auditorium at Geneva High School. Graduation photos can be viewed on Flickr and accessed from Finger Lakes Health’s website at www.flhealth.org and the streaming video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/F8Q1F-LQv0g.
GENEVA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Ruth Soules Memorial Scholarship presented at DCS

DUNDEE — Sadie Lown, a member of the Class of 2022 at Dundee Central School, has been awarded the Ruth Soules Scholarship. Ruth (Allen) Soules’ family established the scholarship in her memory to be awarded to a Dundee Central School graduate planning to pursue a career in nursing or other health care-related field. Lown will attend the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Adult Education Program to earn her certificate in Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), with a long term goal of pursing a degree to become a Registered Nurse.
DUNDEE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles native receives adventure scholarship

The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation recently announced Dianne Vitkus, a Skaneateles native, has been selected as the most recent recipient of its adventure scholarship. Vitkus, a 29-year-old born and raised in a small town in upstate New York, sustained a life threatening fall leaving her with a C6 spinal cord injury and permanently paralyzed from her chest down in July of 2020. Ever since, she has been working tirelessly to get back to the life she once knew, full of sport, travel and adventure. Vitkus grew up as a three sport athlete and then went on to play collegiate lacrosse at the D1 level. During her junior year she studied abroad in Greece and traveled throughout the Europe. After college she remained active and ran the Marine Corps Marathon in 2019, just nine months before her injury. But she has not let this recent adversity keep her from having sport in her life. She has tried adaptive rock climbing, handcycling, hiking, sailing, rowing and skiing – just to name a few. By sharing these adventures she wants to show others that being in a wheelchair does not have to limit your ability and spirit to explore and be active.
SKANEATELES, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Universal Free School Lunch Ends

The United States Free School Lunch Program ended on June 30 after Congress decided not to extend it for the 2022-2023 school year. Free school lunches came into action when Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March of 2020. Now, since most schools across the country are relaxing on COVID regulations, the program has come to an end.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua fireworks company ready for the 4th of July

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Independence day is a major holiday for the fireworks industry. For almost 80 years, Young Explosives in Canandaigua has been lighting up the sky in the Rochester area. The owner says his company started to prep for the holiday last October. We get to see the twinkle of a firework light up the night sky, but what we don't see is the prep behind the magic.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newly-named Yates County Department of Emergency Services takes on new duties

There’s a new name and some new responsibilities for the Yates County Department of Emergency Management. It’s now known as the Department of Emergency Services. The County Legislature passed a local law approving the change at its most recent meeting. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says the local law clarifies what the office does and adds new duties for the Director of Emergency Services, Brian Winslow.
YATES COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Trumansburg puts up historic roadside marker

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new historic roadside marker in Trumansburg. The sign on Perry City Road honors the Tompkins County Home and Farm – also known as the Poor House. County Legislator Anne Koreman shares when it was built. The building closed in 1987.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST - 1922: Esperanza bought for new County Home

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Independence Day fireworks in the Finger Lakes

Fourth of July fireworks displays in and around the Finger Lakes:. Auburn Symphonia concert at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks. Canandaigua fireworks over Canandaigua Lake 9:30 p.m. Conesus – Conesus Lake Ring of Fire 10 p.m. Farmington live music and food vendors at Town Park, fireworks at dusk. Honeoye...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972, Hurricane Agnes damage $6.5 million in Yates Co.

County Treasurer JAMES BURNS - It has already been widely advertised by common rumor that James Burns, the County Treasurer of Yates County, has absconded, a defaulter, abandoning his family, turning his back on the most sacred ties of life, as well as his official obligations, and blotting out the kindly regard of friends whose esteem it should have been his life long struggle to retain. This rumor, his friends are sorrowfully constrained to admit, is largely, if not wholly true. He left Penn Yan about the 10th of May last, ostensibly to be absent a few weeks, to recuperate his health, and visit the Eastern states. Recent failures bore of considerable magnitude, caused uneasiness, and enquiry, and a letter to the Comptroller, brought the information that the State tax had been but about half paid over. Further enquiry developed the fact that the money was not on deposit in Penn Yan. Of course this intensified the anxiety of the Treasurer’s bondsmen, though assured (no doubt in good faith) by the immediate friends of Mr. Burns that he would very soon return and prove himself responsible and trustworthy. Solicitude and enquiry were as active as ever, and finally on Thursday last his friends came upon information which satisfied all that he had left Penn Yan to return no more. — He left a sealed package directed to Judge Briggs, with instructions that it be delivered on the 29th of June. This was delivered one day earlier, and was found to contain detailed statements of his accounts as Treasurer, a list of notes and securities, a letter to Judge Briggs and a power of attorney authorizing him to settle his affairs and dispose of his property. The letter is no doubt the best apology he has to offer for his act of self-banishment, and he takes no pains to soften the moral wrong of his conduct.
YATES COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell removes Lincoln bust, Gettysburg Address plaque following complaint

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell has removed a statue of President Abraham Lincoln and plaque of the Gettysburg Address. Fox News reports both were removed from the university’s Kroch Library after someone complained. The bust of Lincoln and plaque of his 1863 speech in Gettysburg had been in the library since 2013. It’s unclear what the complaint was.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Sterling Renaissance Festival Returns Saturday

An area tradition is returning for its 46th year. Visitors will be transported back to 1585 as the Sterling Renaissance Festival returns to Cayuga County. Beginning Saturday, the festival runs through August 14th. Each weekend will have a different theme from pirates to fantasy. The festival opens with family appreciation...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Veterans React to the Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Veterans and visitors went to the Moving Wall to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. People said it is important to honor those who fought to protect the nation. Vietnam War veteran Dan Delany was at the moving wall...
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

People of Greenidge: Brenda Dueck

DRESDEN – Greenidge Generation recently launched the latest video in its series of first-person stories told by its team members. The series focuses on Upstate New Yorkers whose lives and careers have been positively impacted by the development and growth of Greenidge’s vertically integrated power generation facility and cryptocurrency data center in Dresden.
DRESDEN, NY
police1.com

N.Y. sheriff’s office hires clerks to handle non-emergency calls

ITHACA, N.Y. — Two Tompkins County Sheriff’s clerks were recently hired as part of the department’s unarmed pilot program. The program, according to WENY News, allows trained, unarmed “representatives” to respond to non-emergency calls. The pilot program is part of the Tompkins County Reimagining Public...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

