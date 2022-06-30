Four RVs destroyed in fire at Tulsa dealership near Admiral

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple crews with the Tulsa Fire Department responded to an RV dealership near the intersection of Admiral and S. 177th E. Avenue.

Admiral was closed to traffic for several hours.

Andy Little with Tulsa Fire says at least four RVs were destroyed and several more were damaged. While the cause is still under investigation, fire investigators believe an electrical problem could be to blame.

